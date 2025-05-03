Lightning GM Julian BriseBois backs Hart finalist Nikita Kucherov amidst massive backlash

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov is a finalist for the 2024-25 Hart Memorial Trophy. This is the third time Kucherov has been nominated for the award.

He is joined by Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets. The Hart Trophy is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Kucherov had another strong season, leading the NHL in scoring for the second year in a row. He finished with 121 points, including 37 goals and 84 assists in 78 games. Kucherov also led the league in power-play points with 46 and tied for third in game-winning goals with nine. This is his third Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s top scorer, following wins in 2018-19 and 2023-24.

Despite that, his playoff performance has faced criticism, especially against Florida Panthers. Kucherov did not produce at the same level in those series. Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois defended him during a press conference.

"I think first of all, what Nikita kucharov does in the NHL, he makes it look really easy. It's like the level of difficulty is incredibly high. That's why no one else plays like him. That's why no one else produces like he does," BriseBois said.

He also pointed out a key play in Game 2 where Kucherov set up Brayden Point for a scoring chance. BriseBois noted that fans often overlook these moments when they don’t result in goals. BriseBois called Kucherov a “genius” and said he was grateful to have him on the team.

"Kuch is a genius, and like many geniuses, he's sometimes misunderstood," he said. "I am ecstatic that he's on our team. I wouldn't want it any other way."

Lightning GM Julien BriseBois shares update on Isaac Howard

Isaac Howard may not sign with the Tampa Bay Lightning. General manager Julien BriseBois said Howard wants the chance to choose the NHL team he joins. BriseBois said their conversation was honest and respectful.

“When I chatted with Isaac, he was pretty candid, and I appreciated his honesty, and I thank him for his honesty,” BriseBois said. “He values the opportunity to choose the club that he believes is the best fit for him. And I won’t speak for him, but he values that. Right now, I would say it’s unlikely that we will sign him.”

If Howard does not sign and becomes a free agent in August 2026, the Tampa Bay Lightning will receive a compensatory pick. That pick would be the 63rd overall, in the second round of the 2027 NHL draft.

Howard recently announced he will return to Michigan State for another season. He had a standout year in 2024-25, scoring 26 goals and recording 52 points in 37 games. His performance earned him the Big Ten Player of the Year award.

