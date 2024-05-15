Lightning GM Julien BriseBois opens up on Steven Stamkos' contract extension

In an interview with TVA Sports, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois spoke about star player Steven Stamkos. BriseBois emphasized players like Stamkos as part of the team's success on and off the ice.

“They all have contracts that should, in principle, give us a little more room to maneuver around them, I hope we can reach an agreement with Steven in this vein in order to retain his services, because he is obviously a great player,” BriseBois said.

Earning $8.5 million annually, Stamkos has been instrumental in the Lightning's recent Stanley Cup victories in 2020 and 2021.

Despite the challenges set by the salary cap, BriseBois said he is optimistic about reaching an agreement with Stamkos to keep him in Tampa Bay. He emphasized Stamkos' value as a player and a leader, noting his contributions to the organization on and off the ice.

“Is it going to be easy given the circumstances? I never thought it would be. The salary cap being what it is, it creates challenges," BriseBois added.

The negotiations with Stamkos may involve creative solutions to navigate financial constraints.

Will Steven Stamkos stay with Tampa Bay Lightning or explore free agency?

Steven Stamkos has expressed his desire to retire with the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, the recent cap constraints have created a doubtful situation for his presence with the team in the coming years. With no contract extension in sight, Stamkos could explore free agency in July.

Following the Lightning's early elimination from the playoffs by the Florida Panthers, Steven Stamkos candidly addressed his contract situation.

“Obviously, certain things have changed now, I have an amazing young family that has put roots down in this city and I really enjoy living here and playing here. From that perspective, the decision is more than just me now,” Stamkos said

“There’s different factors than there were last time (I was at the end of my contract), but nothing’s really changed in terms of my mindset and where I wanted to be and play and that was here. That certainly hasn’t changed,” Stamkos added

Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois and head coach Jon Cooper have voiced their desire to retain Steven Stamkos for the long term.