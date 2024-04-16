Lightning keeper Andrei Vasilevskiy takes a hilarious dig at major cable companies over charges for NHL broadcasting

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy took a humorous jab at major cable companies over their steep charges for NHL broadcasting. Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley shared Vasilevskiy's witty remark and stance on cable expenses.

Vasilevskiy was asked if he would be tuning in to watch the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers' final games to determine their matchup.

"I probably will check the score on the website. I do have TV at home, but I don’t have cable. It’s just too expensive nowadays," he replied, which was humorous and relatable.

Fans who have felt the pinch of cable bills in recent years can relate to his response. Vasilevskiy has a substantial salary, boasting a $9.5 million average annual value (AAV) according to CapFriendly. Still, he noted the concern shared by numerous individuals that cable subscriptions have become overly expensive.

The Lightning's playoff opponent remains uncertain as the Bruins and Panthers vie for positioning in the Atlantic Division standings. The outcome of their games will determine who the Lightning face in the first round.

Sabres defeated Lightning 4-2, Andrei Vasilevskiy and team remain safe

The Buffalo Sabres concluded their disappointing season with a 4-2 victory over the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Lightning. Dylan Cozens shone with two goals and an assist. Jordan Greenway and Zach Benson also contributed to the Sabres' win.

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos reached the 40-goal mark for the seventh time in his career. But it wasn't enough to overcome Buffalo's determined performance.

“Not much to look at that was good tonight,” Stamkos said. “We’ve got one game left to just do the little things right. The stuff that we practice every day in practice. Just the nuances of the details, it wasn’t great.”

The Sabres missed the playoffs for the 13th straight season. They had taken an early lead with Cozens' goal just 1:26 into the game. Cozens later scored a short-handed goal in the second period. Greenway and Benson added goals to secure Buffalo's victory.

Buffalo goalie Eric Comrie made his first start in over a month and made 31 saves. Stamkos and Erik Cernak scored for the Lightning.

Despite the win, Sabres forward Alex Tuch emphasized the disappointment of missing the playoffs again. He encouraged his teammates to remember this feeling as motivation to improve and make a playoff push next season.

Overall, the game reflected Buffalo's resilience and determination to end the season on a positive note. Meanwhile, the Lightning looked to regroup and refocus before their playoff campaign.

