Lightning's back up goalie Kyle Konin shares hilarious April Fools story involving his father ahead of Red Wings match

The Tampa Bay Lightning's backup goalie, Kyle Konin, found himself at the center of a humorous April Fools' Day anecdote involving his father just ahead of the team's match against the Detroit Red Wings.

With regular backup Jonas Johansson sidelined due to a lower-body injury, Konin received the call to potentially suit up for the game. However, when he excitedly shared the news with his family group chat, his father responded with a hint of skepticism, cautioning his son to ensure it wasn't simply an April Fools' prank.

In a tweet shared by Chris Krenn, the TBLightning Writer, the amusing exchange was highlighted. Krenn quoted Konin, stating,

"With Jonas Johansson day-to-day with a lower-body injury, it sounds like there’s a chance that EBUG Kyle Konin will dress as the #Bolts backup goaltender tonight. Said he texted his family group chat and his dad told him to make sure it’s not an April Fools joke."

The response from Kyle Konin's father adds a touch of fun to what could have been a momentous occasion for the aspiring goalie.

The Lightning confirmed Johansson's absence due to his day-to-day status, with head coach Jon Cooper assuring reporters that the injury wouldn't have long-term repercussions for the goaltender. With Johansson out, the team turned to Konin, a former Grand Valley State University goaltender who has been a standby emergency backup in Tampa for years.

Kyle Konin, a Rhode Island native currently residing in St. Petersburg, has previously suited up as an emergency backup with the St. Louis Blues in a game against the Lightning back in 2021. This opportunity against the Red Wings presented another chance for Konin to potentially take to the ice in an NHL capacity, albeit in a backup role.

Leafs' April Fools win can confirm a playoff birth if Kyle Konins' Lightning wins

On April Fools' Day, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a chance to secure a playoff spot in the 2023-24 NHL season. They can achieve this by defeating the Florida Panthers, with two scenarios depending on other teams' results.

Firstly, they must win in regulation while hoping for a Tampa Bay Lightning win against the Detroit Red Wings and any result except an Islanders win in overtime or shootout against the Philadelphia Flyers. Alternatively, they can win in overtime or shootout while needing the same outcomes for the Red Wings and Islanders game.

Seven teams have already clinched playoff spots, and Toronto aims to become the second Canadian team after the Vancouver Canucks. With nine games remaining, the Leafs are close to securing a playoff berth, with just three more points needed.

The Lightning will hit the ice against the Detroit Red Wings at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Monday at 7:00 p.m. ET.