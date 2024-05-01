Lightning's Jon Cooper opens up on his controversial “girls in skirts” comment over goalkeeper interference calls

In a candid admission during his end-of-season media availability, Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper addressed the fallout from his recent controversial remark regarding goalkeeper interference calls.

Jon Cooper began by apologizing for his choice of words, describing them as "emotional" and "quite frankly dumb."

Reflecting on the context of his comment, which arose after a disappointing playoff loss to the Florida Panthers, Cooper acknowledged the inappropriateness of likening goalies to individuals wearing skirts.

"As you know, it was a pretty disappointing series loss the other night," Cooper said (h/t Sportsnet).

"I made an inappropriate analogy about goalies and skirts," Cooper said on Wednesday. "You know, it’s one of those moments if you could just reach back and grab the words back, I would have."

Emphasizing his role as a father of two daughters and a supporter of women's hockey, Cooper said that he found himself compelled to explain his words to his girls.

"As a father of two, especially a massive supporter of women’s hockey, I have girls that play sports. Quite frankly, it was wrong and I had go and explain myself to my girls," Cooper added

Despite the frustration from the playoff defeat, he acknowledged that his ill-conceived remark overshadowed the loss. In extending his apology, Jon Cooper conveyed genuine contrition to those offended or affected by his words.

"I sincerely apologize to all I offended. It's pained me more than the actual series loss itself," Cooper said

Lightning front desk is backing Jon Cooper after playoff loss

On Monday, Sergei Bobrovsky's outstanding performance with 31 saves in Game 5 limited the Tampa Bay Lightning to just one goal. The Lightning lost 6-1 to the Florida Panthers, and it was their fourth loss in the series, resulting in their elimination from the playoffs. Despite this setback, Lightning coach Jon Cooper's position remains secure.

Lightning general manager Julian BriseBois expressed confidence in Cooper.

"Like all the great coaches, it starts with leadership skills," BriseBois said. "Really high on leadership skills. Really high emotional intelligence. Never gets too high. Never gets too low. I think that allows him to weather the storms because there are storms."

BriseBois emphasized Cooper's consistency.

"Coop, again this year, did a fabulous job. I love our coaching staff and love working with him. ... He’s a special coach and he’s the best guy for the job."

Cooper's success and positive impact on the team's performance reinforce the decision to maintain him as the head coach despite the playoff exit.