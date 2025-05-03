Lightning's Victor Hedman gets 100% real about his captaincy debut following Steven Stamkos’ departure

Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning's season came to an abrupt ending.

Ad

A 47-27-8 regular season saw them earn 102 points and the number two seed in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had home ice advantage for another edition of the Battle of Florida in the first round of the playoffs. Unfortunately, the revamped roster endured similar postseason results, falling to the Panthers in five games for a second consecutive year.

Victor Hedman shouldered much of the responsibility as he usually has, however, things were certainly different throughout his first season without longtime teammate and captain Steven Stamkos.

Ad

Trending

The superstar defenseman was asked what it meant to be the captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning during his end-of-season media availability. Team reporter Gabby Shirley shared his response on X (formerly Twitter).

"It has always been a collective effort from the whole group, so it has not been too crazy in regards to what to expect, but it's a cool feeling to look down at your jersey and see the 'C.' That is no lie. To be a captain in the NHL, it is a dream that you have had and to be able to wear it with this team and with this organization representing this city, it means the world to me," Hedman said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Victor Hedman just completed the balance of his eight-year, $63,000,000 contract with the Lightning, signed in 2016. His four-year, $32,000,000 extension signed in 2024 to remain in Tampa Bay will kick in to begin the 2025-26 campaign.

Victor Hedman played through a major injury in the playoffs

In a further display of his leadership, Victor Hedman battled through a broken foot in Games 4 and 5 of their first-round series.

Ad

He spoke about the injury during the team's locker room cleanout day. Gabby Shirley shared his comments on X.

"I was going to go with it the whole way. It is unfortunate that that wasn't the case, and trying to hide it from you guys and everyone else would have been tough on the road," Hedman said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 34-year-old had another great regular season, producing 66 points (15 goals, 51 assists) in 79 games. He's closing in on becoming the 19th defenseman in NHL history to reach the 800-point mark.

Victor Hedman will now get the offseason to rest and recover from his broken foot before looking towards the 2025-26 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama