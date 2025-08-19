  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Jake Guentzel
  • Lightning star Jake Guentzel shockingly admits he wanted to sign with $1.25B rival 'right after the season'

Lightning star Jake Guentzel shockingly admits he wanted to sign with $1.25B rival 'right after the season'

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 19, 2025 18:26 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Jake Guentzel shared his perspective on missed Carolina Hurricanes extension (image credit: IMAGN)

Jake Guentzel revealed that he wanted to sign with the Carolina Hurricanes right after the 2024 season ended. The 2024 offseason involved several major moves for Guentzel. On March 7, 2024, Pittsburgh traded him to Carolina.

Ad

After joining the Hurricanes, which is worth $1.25 billion (according to Forbes), he scored 25 points in 17 regular season games. He also added nine points in 11 playoff matchups. However, he had to wait until free agency despite his willingness to sign an extension.

Guentzel described the offseason as “a whirlwind” and said he was excited to join the Canes.

"Oh yeah, that was just a whirlwind kind of time," Guentzel said on Tuesday, via "The Cam & Strick Podcast." "You know, going first time, going to a different team, we're not sure how it's going to go, but I loved my time there, great team, great group of guys."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Guentzel praised teammates Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, describing them as "special players."

"And you know, it was a lot of fun to hang by, to be able to play with those guys," Guentzel said. "Aho, I think, is an unbelievable player. Jarvis, a great player, too. So those guys were just special players to play with, for when I played with those guys in the regular season."
Ad

He admitted he was ready to sign a deal before free agency started. However, with free agency nearing, he decided to explore it, but a day prior, Tampa Bay traded for his rights.

"There was kind of a lot of back and forth before free agency," Guentzel said. "Was hoping to get a deal done, you know, right after the season, just didn't kind of come to fruition.
Ad
"And as time got closer and it got closer to free agency, I was kind of sitting there just, you know, I'm already four days away from free agency. Let's just wait it out and see what happens. And then Tampa came, traded for my rights, and I think that was a no-brainer for me when that happened."
Ad
Ad

Carolina traded Guentzel’s rights to the Lightning for a third-round pick on June 30, 2024. The next day, he signed a seven-year $63 million contract.

Jake Guentzel praised Hurricanes' Rod Brind'Amour

Jake Guentzel spoke highly of Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour, saying he loves the game and motivates players well.

"Yeah, I love that. He's, he just loves the game," Guentzel said on Tuesday, via "The Cam & Strick Podcast." "You know, the details of his game and how he coaches was unbelievable."
Ad

Guentzel added that Brind'Amour's style was different from Mike Sullivan’s in Pittsburgh. He enjoyed playing under a coach who paid attention to details.

"Definitely a change-up from Sully a little bit, but just the way that he coached game, came about his speeches and stuff like that," Guentzel said. "He was a really good motivator for a lot of players, especially me. And, it was a lot of fun to be able to play for a guy like that."

In the 2024-25 season, Guentzel scored 41 goals and had 39 assists for 80 points. His plus-minus was +18, showing solid play at both ends. In five playoff games, he recorded three goals and three assists and was an important part of the Lightning's offense.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications