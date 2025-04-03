"Like having another coach": HC Craig Berube impressed with ex-captain's leadership as Maple Leafs secure playoff berth

John Tavares helped the Toronto Maple Leafs secure a playoff spot with a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers. He scored in the second period to tie the game. This has brought his season total to 36 goals and 70 points.

Coach Craig Berube praised Tavares’ leadership in the win.

"You love the professionalism and the mindset he has day in and day out," Berube said, via theleafsnation. "He’s almost like having another coach around, just to ask him things and what his thoughts are."

Tavares is playing his 16th NHL season and is in the last year of his seven-year, $77 million contract. He has spent 10 seasons as captain, and prior to the start of this season, he stepped down as the Maple Leafs' captain.

In his last eight games, Tavares has scored nine goals and five assists. If he continues this pace, he can average more than a point per game for the first time since 2018-19.

John Tavares talked about his contribution for Maple Leafs in win over Panthers

John Tavares played well against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, scoring a goal on three shots in 18:19 of ice time.

After the game, Tavares spoke about staying focused.

“It always feels good to contribute, score, put the puck in the net but I don’t try to get too down or get too high,” Tavares said, via NHL.com. “Obviously enjoy it, it’s helping the team, but continue to focus on playing well and not try to get too caught up in all that.”

Florida opened the scoring at 1:03 of the second period. Gustav Forsling one-timed a pass from Sam Reinhart over Anthony Stolarz’s glove. Tavares tied the game 1-1 at 11:31 of the second period. He redirected a pass from William Nylander at the top of the crease.

Mitch Marner put Toronto ahead 2-1 at 10:50 of the third period. Auston Matthews found him at the right face-off dot for a one-timer past Sergei Bobrovsky. Matthew Knies made it 3-1 at 15:09. He took a pass from Marner and scored on a breakaway after his shot bounced off Bobrovsky’s skate.

Reinhart cut the lead to 3-2 at 17:22 with a power-play goal from the high slot, but the Maple Leafs held on to win.

