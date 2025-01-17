"Like a bad smell that keeps lingering": NHL analyst makes an urgent plea to Vancouver Canucks management amid Pettersson-Miller drama

The Vancouver Canucks are facing a challenge with the rumored rift between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller. NHL insider Craig Button spoke about it on TSN's Overdrive on Thursday, urging the Vancouver management to address the issue. Button said it's not up to the players to solve the problem.

"The players know, they always know, and they always know first, and they can't deal with the issue. So it's not up to the players to deal with it." Button said, "They don't want to be bothered. Can you imagine the media walking in every day? They're going to ask me? Are they going to ask me? Please don't ask me. Please don't ask me, because it's lingering. It's like a bad smell that keeps lingering."

Both Pettersson and Miller have denied the reports, but the rumors have continued to affect the team. But without a clear resolution, the rumor will continue to linger. Button said that the Canucks’s management needs to address the situation openly. They must tell the players and media that the issue has been handled.

"If they've examined the problem and they've looked at solutions, then somebody's got to come out and say, 'Listen, we've dealt with this internally. We're satisfied that we're moving forward. No more questions,'... I haven't heard that yet." Button mentioned.

J.T. Miller, a key player for the Vancouver Canucks, signed a seven-year contract worth $56 million in 2022. Last season, he set a career-high with 103 points. Miller has eight goals and 21 assists in 33 games this season, but his -4 rating reflects the team’s struggles.

Another important player, Elias Pettersson, signed an eight-year contract worth $92.8 million in March 2024. Pettersson has 10 goals and 19 assists this season, but his -5 rating also shows team inconsistencies.

Vancouver Canucks lost 1-5 to LA Kings on Thursday

On Thursday, the Vancouver Canucks lost 1-5 to the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena. The Kings scored early in the first period. Alex Turcotte made it 0-1 with a goal at 00:51, assisted by Adrian Kempe. Turcotte scored again at 9:18 with a wrist shot to make it 0-2. Adrian Kempe added another goal at 9:42, giving the Kings a 3-0 lead.

In the second period, Quinn Hughes scored for Vancouver, cutting the lead to 1-3 with a wrist shot at 14:52. However, Kevin Fiala scored on the power play at 15:58, making it 1-4 for Los Angeles.

Warren Foegele finished the scoring in the third period, adding a backhand goal at 11:36 to make it 1-5. Despite matching the Kings in shots (21-21), the Vancouver Canucks couldn’t find more goals.

