"Like mother like daughter": Kevin Fiala's wife Jessica shares hilarious snap of daughter Masie-Mae in a huge NOCCO can

Kevin Fiala's wife, Jessica, shared a funny photo of their daughter, Masie-Mae, on her Instagram story. The photo shows Masie-Mae sitting inside a big NOCCO can, a popular energy drink. The can has Kevin Fiala’s name and jersey number (22) on it. Jessica captioned the image,

"Like mother like daughter."

(Image via Instagram/@jessicaafiala)

The background shows their bright, modern home.

Kevin Fiala is an ice hockey player for the Los Angeles Kings. He married Jessica Ljung on August 8, 2023. The couple had been together for several years before getting married. Kevin announced their engagement on June 11, 2021, having proposed at the Hilton Los Cabos Beach and Golf Resort with a ring.

Kevin and Jessica had their daughter, Masie-Mae, last year. On May 12, 2024, the Swiss ice hockey player posted about her birth on Instagram. He wrote,

"Can’t describe this feeling! I could not be more happy, you beeing the mom of my daughter! @jessicaafiala you are the best! Welcome Masie-Mae to the world! I promise you that mom and dad will always love you!"

Kevin Fiala once missed a team meeting due to a funny reason

In October 2024, Kevin Fiala was benched in the LA Kings' 4-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Ahead of the game, he missed a team meeting and at the time, did not have a valid reason.

After returning to play against the Vegas Golden Knights, Fiala explained what happened.

"What happened is, I don't know if you guys know, my alarm didn't go off," Fiala said. "I had only my iPad. My iPhone was broken. I never had the iPad doing the alarm for me. I will never do that again. It didn't go off, honestly. That's the truth. I take full responsibility and I have to be better than that."

Fiala admitted he let his teammates down and wanted to make up for it. So, he had a strong game against Vegas, scoring a goal and adding an assist.

The player then revealed that he and the coaches had moved on from the situation.

"Well, of course," Fiala said. "Mistakes happen and you have to move on. It wouldn't help any of us to drag this with us. Like I said, I was lucky to have a game today and not in like three or four days. It was easier to let go and to have a good game and to win."

So far this season Kevin Fiala has scored 21 goals and 35 points for Los Angeles Kings. They are in playoff contention with a record of 29-17-7.

