Linus Ullmark left surprised by Maple Leafs' decision to start $3,550,000 goalie in net instead of Joseph Woll for Bruins playoff series

During the first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins, the Toronto Maple Leafs gave the starting position to Ilya Samsonov instead of Joseph Woll. The Bruins’ goaltender, Linus Ullmark, was surprised by this decision.

Ullmark discussed it in an interview on Leafs Morning Take with Nick Alberga and Carter Hutton.

“I was surprised that they kept [Ilya] Samsonov in for that many games against us in the playoffs,” Ullmark said. “I felt that every time we played the Leafs and he [Joseph Woll] was in net, it felt like it was more of a challenge even though I’m not a player. Just watching him, it looked like he was in so much more control of the situation that was thrown at him.”

Woll sustained a back injury in Game 6, so the Maple Leafs started Samsonov in the seventh game against the Bruins.

Woll had played well in the fifth and sixth games. He had won in those two elimination games and was perfect in the playoffs. On the other hand, Samsonov, who was on a one-year $3,550,000 contract, performed poorly with his record of 1-4-0, a 3.01 goals against average and a .896 save percentage.

"He [Joseph Woll] is just so technically sound," Ullmark said. "I think the only thing that might stop him is the mental game. ... It all comes down to experience. But again, he has come a long way in a short amount of time, and I think he looks terrific. That's my honest opinion. He looks like a really good goaltender."

Samsonov started Game 1, Game 2, Game 3 and parts of Game 4 before being replaced after giving three goals on seventeen shots. He came back in Game 7 and made 30 saves out of 32. But the Maple Leafs lost 2-1 in overtime.

This was the third time since 2013 Maple Leafs lost a Game 7 to the Bruins at TD Garden, and for the seventh time in the last eight years, they were eliminated in the first round.

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark praises Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews

In the same interview, Linus Ullmark praised Auston Matthews for his great goal-scoring skills.

"It's different because he's such a sniper." Ulmark said. "But at the same time, he's so well-placed. ... But he always takes the time to shoot at the right moment. And when the shot isn't there, he makes the pass."

Ullmark also talked about what Matthews is good at on the ice.

"While other players might drift out of the actual scoring area, he finds an area where he's so good at putting the puck in the net," Ullmark said.

Matthews was the leading goal scorer this season with 69 goals and won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal-scorer for the third time.