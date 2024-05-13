"Literally tried to cut the dude": Fans react as Evander Kane's blade makes contact with Nikita Zadorov after massive hit lands forward on team bench

During the second period of Game 3 on Sunday, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov laid a massive hit on Evander Kane. Kane was sent flying into the Edmonton Oilers bench.

As Kane attempted to get up on the bench, his skate came dangerously close to grazing Zadorov. It was a close call and If Zadorov had not acted quickly, the situation could have been much worse for him.

Luckily, Zadorov stayed away from contact with Kane's skate in the follow-through. Consequently, Zadorov was given a roughing penalty while Oilers forward Corey Perry was assessed a bench minor.

Expand Tweet

NHL fans wasted no time in reacting to the moment on X/Twitter. One fan tweeted:

"Kane literally tried to cut the dude with his skate"

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in and pointed out that it was a "bush league" move by Kane:

"Kane swung he skate back awfully close to Zadorov's head. Bush league move."

"That Kane skate coming back down was close," one X user wrote.

Here are some of the other top reactions to the play on X:

One fan demanded suspension for Evander Kane:

"Kane deserves 10 min and a suspension for kicking Zadorov. That was too close"

"How about Kane with the donkey kick at the end," one fan tweeted.

"Anyone see the kick or was it just me?" one fan wondered.

"Wouldve been better if he snapped Kane's leg in the process," another opined.

Evander Kane and Oilers lose Game 3 to Canucks

On Sunday, the Edmonton Oilers hosted the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place. The Cancuks beat the Oilers after a thrilling 4-3 contest to take a 2-1 lead in their seven-game Western Conference series.

Mattias Ekholm gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead after scoring on the power play at 5:37 of the first period. Elias Lindholm tied it for the Canucks at 8:47 after tipping in a wrist shot off Brock Boeser.

Expand Tweet

Five minutes later, Boeser extended the Canucks lead to 2-1 after scoring on a pass from J.T. Miller. At 18:34, he scored his second goal of the night to give the Canucks a two-goal cushion before heading into the second period.

Leon Draisaitl cut the lead to 3-2 at 3:36 of the second period after burying a pass for a one-timer on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' pass during the powerplay. Lindholm scored his second and another goal on the power play for the Canucks to put them up 4-2 before the final period.

Evan Bouchard scored for the Edmonton Oilers at 18:44 in the third period for the final scoreline of 4-3. Bouchard, Draisaitl, and Ekholm, all picked up two points for the Oilers. Evander recorded an assist in the matchup.

For the Canucks, Boeser had three points, and Quinn Hughes, Lindholm, and Miller all accumulated two points. Meanwhile, Artus Silvos made a career-high 42 saves on the night. Game 5 is on Tuesday.