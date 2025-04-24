"Little toddler throwing a tantrum": NHL fans react to $62,800,000 Canadiens forward's frustration to getting cross-checked on the face

NHL fans on social media reacted to Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield's frustration after being cross-checked in the face during Game 2 against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.
Caufield, currently signed to an eight-year, $62.8 million contract, was visibly upset after the Capitals' Connor McMichael cross-checked him in the face as Caufield was about to attempt a point-blank shot late in the second period.
No penalty was called on the play, and Cole Caufield expressed his frustration by smashing his towel while being on the bench after the shift.
Here's how fans on X (Twitter) reacted. One tweeted:
"Disgusting refereeing."
Another chimed in:
"Awe little toddler throwing a tantrum."
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:
"Matthews gets tapped on his padded pants and it’s an instant call. Caufield gets it right in the chin and it’s play on," a third fan posted.
"Yeah refs have been dog sh*t for this series in particular. Kinda ass calls and non calls going both ways. Shits frustrating." one X user wrote.
"ITS official! Cross checking a player in the face is absolutely legal in the playoffs!! 3 f*****g times in this game alone…. That is absolutely messed up," one opiend.
"Must be a new appendix to the NHL rule book; cross checking Canadiens in the face is not a penalty but on any other team it is a penalty. This is just disgraceful officiating, three in two games and not a penalty!!" another chimed in.
Cole Caufield and the Canadiens lose Game 2
On Wednesday, the Washington Capitals defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 at Capital One Arena to lead the best-of-seven game series 2-0.
After a goalless first period, Christian Dvorak opened the scoring for the Canadiens after putting them ahead 1-0 at 1:18 into the second period. However, this would remain the only goal the visitors scored in the game.
Just over two minutes later, Connor McMichael tied it for the Capitals before Dylan Strome's goal at 4:47 put the Capitals ahead 2-1 before heading into the final period. McMichael doubled his tally on the night after scoring the winner for the Caps on an empty net with just under three seconds remaining.
Cole Caufield and the Canadiens host the Capitals at Bell Centre for Game 3 on Friday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.
