"Locks Shanny for POHO" "Tampa will miss him": NHL fans react as Islanders name Mathieu Darche as their new GM

The New York Islanders have honed in on Mathieu Darche, a former hockey player, as their next GM. While all signs pointed to a Brendan Shanahan hiring, the franchise's next leader will be someone else entirely.

The Islanders announced on Friday that they have named Darche as the team's general manager and executive vice president.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Shanahan were expected to part ways, and the Islanders had shown a ton of interest. They interviewed him, and the reports indicated that he was among the favorites for the job, but this is a bit of a surprise.

NHL fans were a little surprised to see the Isles go in this direction, and most are pretty shocked that the former Maple Leafs GM didn't get the job. They do, however, think there's still a spot for Shanahan.

"That pretty much locks shanny for POHO. I believe Darche and Shanny are great friends," a fan said.

"What about poor Brendan [Shanahan]?" one asked.

"Wonder where Shanahan goes now," another said.

Others, meanwhile, do think this is a solid hire. They believe some of the other names associated with the Islanders' job would not be ideal selections.

"Great hire Isles. Tampa will miss him," a fan said.

"Great pick! Love to see it as a longtime Isles fan," another added.

"Actually not a bad pick, dodged a few bullets in the process here," one said.

Many expect there to be a front office position for Shanahan despite the general manager job going to the former Tampa Bay Lightning GM.

Brendan Shanahan opens up on Leafs exit

Brendan Shanahan may or may not be joining the New York Islanders in a front office role. It won't be GM, but he could end up as the team president. That remains to be seen.

Brendan Shanahan is leaving the Leafs (Imagn)

What is known is that he's not coming back to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He said in a statement to ESPN:

"I greatly enjoyed working with Brad and Craig, and I firmly believe they are excellent in their roles and have done a great job in their time with the team. Also, I want to thank the players. They are committed and passionate about delivering a championship to this city and will do everything within their power to accomplish that goal. I wish them all the very best."

The Maple Leafs flamed out in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers, and this may be the first domino to fall.

