Logan O'Connor injury: What happened to the Avalanche's right wing? details revealed

Colorado Avalanche's right-wing player Logan O'Connor faces a devastating end to his season after it was revealed that he requires hip surgery.

NHL insider Ryan Boulding broke the news on X, stating that O'Connor will undergo season-ending surgery this week.

"Update on Logan O'Connor: He'll have season-ending hip surgery this week. he's done for the year," he tweeted.

This announcement comes as a blow to O'Connor and the Avalanche, considering his importance to the teams' depth and performance this season. He has notched a career-best 13 goals and 25 points in 57 games.

The decision for surgery was made public by Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, who disclosed the unfortunate news to the media. According to Colorado Hockey Now, Bednar indicated that O'Connor had been struggling with the injury for some time.

"We had an idea it wasn't going well for him,” Bednar said. “Adding depth was important regardless, especially when you're potentially getting bad news on a guy that's played for us all year long."

Logan O'Connor missed around 10 days in February due to injury. His performance seemed to be affected, with a noticeable decline post-break.

“You can kind of see a decline in his game, post-break. All injury related,” Bednar said. “He’s been a real good contributor to our team for a long time, really dialed in on what he has to do … he’s (been) gradually getting worse and worse, and episodes are getting more frequent. " Bednar on O'Connor.

"There's too much hockey yet to be played to have him not at his best. If he's not at his best, then he can't help us."

The absence of Logan O'Connor leaves a notable void in the Avalanche lineup, particularly in the bottom six, where his speed and offensive capabilities were highly valued. In light of O'Connor's absence, recent deadline acquisitions Yakov Trenin and Brandon Duhaime may be called upon to fill his shoes.

Before announcing Logan O'Connor's injury, the Avalanche made crucial moves before the trade deadline

In preparation for the playoffs, the Colorado Avalanche strengthened their roster to fortify weaknesses and improve playoff prospects. Acquiring defenseman Sean Walker and a fifth-round pick in 2026, they traded center Ryan Johansen and a 2025 first-round pick.

Despite a challenging schedule ahead and tight competition in the Central Division, the Avalanche seek to maintain their position for a shot at home-ice advantage.

They are 40-20-5 and 2nd in the Central Division with 85 points. Winnipeg holds the same number of points. The Dallas Stars maintain a lead with four points, ranking first in the Division.