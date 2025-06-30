Logan Paul reveals splurging mammoth 6-dollar figure on a signed Wayne Gretzky hockey stick from 1999 [WATCH]

Any memorabilia belonging to Wayne Gretzky is expected to sell for a massive amount. It's even eye-catching when one of these collectibles are owned by celebrities who are fans of "The Great One".

Ad

Social media personality and wrestling superstar Logan Paul owns one of Gretzky's sticks, which he purchased for a record-breaking amount. On his reality show 'Paul American' airing on HBO and Max, Paul was asked by his fiance, Nina Adgal, about his purchase of the stick.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Paul explained the moment during an interaction hosted by Fanatics.

"I paid $336,000 for it. But that's Wayne Gretzky. He’s the "Great One". He’s number 99. He’s Wayne Gretzky. There’s greatness in the stick. I felt it. I held the stick, and I could feel the Gretz spell.

"I don’t regret the purchase. Actually, Wayne Gretzky texted me because of it. He said, "You bought my stick." He said, "I’ll sign it." I said, "Wayne, you already did sign it back in 1999 — but hey, if you want to double-sign it, that’s really funny." My fiancée was basically like, “What are you doing? Why? This is a stick. It’s a wooden stick,"" Paul said.

Ad

Ad

The stick Paul owns as part of his collectibles was used by Gretzky during his final title run with the Edmonton Oilers in 1988.

The news about the mega sale from premium auction house Southeby's broke out during the Stanley Cup Finals last year. The $336,000 price tag eclipsed the previous Gretzky stick record of $138,600, sold in 2022. Former Oilers stickman Rick Elaschuk had possession of the stick before he put it up for sale.

Ad

Gretzky's stick adds to the grandure of Logan Paul's cabinet as the social media megastar is known to be a collector. He owns special and custom Pokemon cards, alongside other sports cards including WWE superstars, alongside who he currently works.

Wayne Gretzky's collectibles have set record sporting prices

It's expected that any sporting apparel or equipment belonging to Wayne Gretzky will fetch a huge price at any auction. More items from his 1988 final Cup victory with the Oilers include a jersey, which was sold for $1.452 million, while the gloves he wore went for $204,162.

Ad

The nine-time NHL MVP set a record 10 assists during the Finals that year, on their way to a series sweep against the rough-and-tough Boston Bruins. He was traded to the Los Angeles Kings the next month in a league-shattering deal.

Other major purchases include a rookie cards of Gretzky's that have fetched $2.52 million and $3.75 at the auctions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama