Logan Stankoven "definitely pretty shocked" after Dallas Stars traded him despite GM Jim Nill's assurance

Logan Stankoven was caught off guard by being part of the blockbuster trade to the Carolina Hurricanes given assurances from Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill.

Stankoven, 22, was only in his first full NHL season after a late-season call-up to Dallas last year. He was dealt to Carolina and Mikko Rantanen to Dallas with a package of picks.

In an interview with Daily Faceoff, Stankoven said he was caught off guard by the trade.

"I was definitely pretty shocked. Leading up to the deadline – I don’t know if you had seen or not, but our GM Jim Nill was pretty confident in his words, saying, 'Our young guys are kind of untouchable,' and, 'Not really gonna trade them or put them on the trading block.'

"So hearing that, as a younger guy you feel pretty secure and safe, but that wasn’t the case,” Logan Stankoven said.

Stankoven found out about the trade through a series of text messages from friends and then saw his name circulating on social media. The official call from Nill and head coach Peter DeBoer came later that day, delivering the news that the deal had been completed.

Having just turned 22 a few weeks ago, he said he was still a young player trying to find his way in the league and establish himself. It's difficult to leave behind friends like Wyatt Johnston, Lian Bichsel and Oskar Back who he came up through the organization and formed close bonds with.

However, Stankoven said:

“I couldn’t be happier now being in Carolina, and it’s been great so far. I’ve really enjoyed myself."

While jarring initially, Stankoven said he understands hockey is a business and trades are made to try and build the best team possible.

Logan Stankoven reveals his favorite NHL players

When asked about the comparisons to a "pitbull" in scouting reports due to his energy and physicality despite his relatively small stature, Logan Stankoven said:

"When I was younger, it’s just more your favorite players that you like to watch, like it was Sidney Crosby.

"But Mike Cammalleri, when he played on Montreal, him being a smaller guy, really good shot, good one-timer, scored a lot of goals, it’s something I like to do as well. So, I’d say those are the two guys."

As Stankoven developed and made his way to the NHL, he noticed another player with a similar playing style: Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point.

