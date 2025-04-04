Logan Thompson injury: Capitals HC provides concerning update on star goalie’s availability

The Washington Capitals will be without star goaltender Logan Thompson for some time.

Thompson left Wednesday's 5-1 loss in Carolina after the first period due to an upper-body injury. He allowed three goals on 12 shots.

Washington called up Hunter Shepard from its AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears, for Friday's matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks. Charlie Lindgren will take over the net and has the opportunity to run with it.

Capitals insider Tarik El-Bashir shared the update Washington coach Spencer Carbery provided during his pregame media availability on X.

"Logan Thompson (upper-body injury) is going to miss some games, per Coach Carbery. So it’s Charlie Lindgren’s net for a bit. Carbery called it an “opportunity” for Lindgren," El-Bashir tweeted on Friday.

The Capitals acquired Logan Thompson in a trade from Vegas last offseason in exchange for two third-round draft picks. He was set to be a pending unrestricted free agent in the final season of a three-year $2,300,000 deal until he signed a six-year $35,100,000 extension to remain with Washington long-term.

With seven games remaining on the Capitals' regular season schedule, it's possible they play it safe and Thompson won't return before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Logan Thompson has been phenomenal for Washington

Logan Thompson has been excellent in his first season as a Washington Capital.

He has put together a 31-6-6 record, with a 2.49 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts.

Thompson's stellar numbers were even better during a recent stretch of games before he got injured. He has proven that he is capable of being the No. 1 goaltender in the NHL after three years of splitting the net as a Vegas Golden Knight with the likes of Adin Hill, Laurent Brossoit and Robin Lehner.

Thompson has put together a strong case to be a potential finalist for the Vezina Trophy; however, Jets superstar Connor Hellebuyck may have already wrapped up the award for a while now.

The Capitals will be in action on Friday without their No. 1 goalie when they host the Chicago Blackhawks. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Capital One Arena.

