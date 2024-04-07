Logan Thompson injury: What happened to the Vegas Golden Knights goaltender? details revealed

After a tough 7-4 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday, the Vegas Golden Knights had goalie Logan Thompson leave practice early on Sunday because of what seemed like an injury.

Reports from SinBin.vegas and Golden Knights reporter Danny Webster shed light on the situation, indicating that Thompson skated off the ice after sustaining an apparent injury during a small-ice drill.

"They are playing a 2 on 2 neutral zone game and Thompson stopped a shot and then hunched over. He got up and skated straight off the ice," the Las Vegas-based website posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Fans and analysts were left concerned as Thompson's departure raised questions about the team's goaltending situation.

However, in a subsequent update from Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, Webster reported that Thompson's injury wasn't as serious as initially feared. According to Cassidy, Thompson appeared fine, alleviating some of the immediate worries regarding his condition.

Despite this reassurance, Thompson's brief departure from practice sparked speculation about his availability for upcoming games and the extent of his injury.

Expand Tweet

The timing of Thompson's injury couldn't have been worse for the Golden Knights, as they faced a formidable challenge against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.

The game ended up being a real bummer for the Golden Knights, losing 7-4 to the Coyotes. The Coyotes pulled off an excellent comeback in the third period, scoring six goals. It was a major blow for the Golden Knights, especially considering they were up 4-1 earlier in the game.

Golden Knights' Logan Thompson faces tough loss against Coyotes

In Friday's game against the Coyotes, Logan Thompson faced 31 shots, managing to stop 25 of them. However, despite his efforts, the Golden Knights suffered a 7-4 loss, with the seventh goal being an empty-netter.

Initially, Thompson appeared to be having a strong outing, particularly after two periods. Nevertheless, the Coyotes launched a ferocious offensive in the third period, leading to one of Thompson's most challenging losses of the season.

Despite this setback, Thompson's performance throughout the season has been commendable. He holds a record of 23 wins, 13 losses and five overtime losses in 43 outings, maintaining a goals-against average of 2.72 and a save percentage of .908. The defeat against the Coyotes marks Thompson's first loss since March 2, highlighting his consistency before the game.

Even after the disappointing result, Thompson will likely maintain his starting role in the upcoming matchups. This is especially true given the absence of Adin Hill, who is sidelined with a lower-body injury and is not expected to return soon. Logan Thompson's resilience and reliability throughout the season position him as a key player for the Golden Knights despite occasional setbacks like the loss against the Coyotes.

Looking ahead, the Golden Knights face a challenging road game against Vancouver on Monday. Despite the tough competition, Logan Thompson's performance will be crucial as the team aims to bounce back from the defeat against the Coyotes and secure a victory on the road.