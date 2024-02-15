London Police investigating Hockey Canada scandal pressured to answer why 250+ sexual-assault complaints in 2023 did not lead to charges

Southwestern Ontario police service is handling the Hockey Canada sexual assault investigation. Its oversight body was recently questioned concerning its handling of high-profile sexual assault cases. The London Police Services Board requested an explanation from the police force regarding why approximately 40% of sexual assault reports received in 2023 did not lead to charges.

According to a report presented at the monthly meeting, out of 587 reported sexual assault cases in 2023, 254 cases did not result in charges. A review by the Violence Against Women Advocate case review program awaits these cases. It marks a 3% increase from the previous year.

This program involves an independent committee of frontline community experts who examine sexual assault investigations that did not lead to charges to ensure cases are not inappropriately closed.

The board, led by Vice-Chair Megan Walker, emphasized the need for context in understanding why these cases did not lead to charges.

Walker said:

"I think it's important that there be context to this, who initiated the request.

"Otherwise, people may look at this and say, 'Oh, my god, all those women had the courage to come forward and look, they didn't even lay charges.'"

The board has requested the police to provide information on the reasons these cases did not result in charges. Additionally, they sought a more detailed explanation of the Violence Against Women Advocate case review program and its operations.

The questions surrounding London police service's handling of sexual assault allegations against five members of Hockey Canada's world junior hockey team stemmed from an incident in June 2018. The initial investigation into the incident, reported soon after it occurred, was closed without charges in 2019 but was reopened in 2022.

Hockey Canada players defend against allegations

Recently, Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote, and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault in the Hockey Canada scandal. McLeod is facing an additional charge of sexual assault for "being a party to the offence." Lawyers for the players asserted that their clients will defend themselves against the allegations.

Chief Thai Truong issued an apology to the complainant of the Hockey Canada 2018 scandal for the delay in laying charges but refrained from providing details due to the ongoing court case.

Police said that it could not comment on why the Hockey Canada scandal case wasn't referred to the Violence Against Women Advocate case review program after the initial investigation was closed, citing the ongoing court process.

The report presented to the police board revealed an increase in reported sexual assaults since 2019, with yearly rates ranging from three to 22%. During the same period, the percentage of cases not leading to charges varied between 38 and 48%, with an average of 43%.