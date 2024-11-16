"Long before the mustache": Filip Forsberg's wife Erin Alvey jumps on viral trend with throwback picture

Nashville Predators' alternate captain Filip Forsberg is married to country musician Erin Alvey. The couple tied the knot on July 23, 2022, in a beautiful ceremony at Dunderry Castle in France.

On Friday, Erin jumped on the viral Instagram trend, “We’re almost in 2025 but I’ve loved you since…,” by posting a throwback picture of herself and Forsberg. In the photo, Forsberg sports a black shirt, short dark hair, and a light beard, while Erin wears a vibrant red

She captioned it, writing:

“We’re almost in 2025 but I’ve loved you since… long before the mustache,” adding a wink emoji.

via Instagram/@erinalvey

Erin Alvey is known for her hit songs like "Easy to Love," "Bulloch County Line," and "Different for Girls." She gained initial fame with her 2014 debut track "Hatchet Love."

Forsberg and Alvey welcomed their first child, a son named Felix, this year in May. They shared the news on Instagram with a carousel of pictures on May 13.

“Look who decided to arrive just in time for Mother’s Day🥳 proudly introducing Felix Forsberg- born this morning weighing in at 8lbs 8oz. We feel like the luckiest two people in the world today🥺❤️,” the post's caption read.

Filip Forsberg’s wife Erin Alvey releases debut single from her latest album

Country music artist Erin Alvey has made her musical comeback after taking a break to focus on motherhood. The singer recently announced the release of her new single, “End Badly,” from her upcoming album Q+A.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Alvey expressed gratitude to her fans for their support during her time away.

“‘End Badly’, the debut single from my ep “Q+A” is yours now🖤 As an independent artist, each share and stream means more than you know. Thank you for making it all worth it for me. Y’all have stood by me and given me encouragement to continue chasing my dreams while still offering me incredible patience to prioritize being a wife and now a mother,” she wrote.

“It’s a gift that I do not, and will never, take for granted. Release days are always so exciting, yet so nerve-wracking by the same token. Seeing y’all take the time out of your days to reach out, stream, and share my song touches me to the core. I love y’all. Thank you. Really.🖤”

While Erin Alvey is a successful country music icon, she is also a devoted mother and supportive partner. She frequently visits the rinkside to cheer on her husband Filip Forsberg during Nashville Predators games. On the opening night of the 2024-25 NHL season, she brought their son, Felix, to Bridgestone Arena, where the father-son duo shared an adorable moment before the game.

