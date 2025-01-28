"Look how much faster Makar did it": NHL fans react to Quinn Hughes creating Vancouver Canucks history after his 100th multi-point game

Quinn Hughes reached a big milestone during the Canucks' game against the St. Louis Blues on Monday, finishing with two assists. This was his 100th career multi-point game, making him the first defenseman in Canucks history to reach this mark.

Hughes achieved this milestone in just 410 games, the seventh-fastest among NHL defensemen. He follows legends like Bobby Orr (307 games), Cale Makar (336), and Paul Coffey (341). NHL Public Relations celebrated the milestone on X and wrote:

“Quinn Hughes became the first defenseman in @Canucks history to record 100 multi-point games."

Fans shared their thoughts on Hughes’ accomplishment.

"Look how much faster Makar did it," one X user wrote.

"With the current criteria for the Hart trophy, I honestly don't rule Quinn out of the conversation this year," an NHL fan said. "He's actually playing and leading with more confidence this season than last (year), when he won the Norris."

"Another stat proving Bobby Orr is one of the greatest ever. Too bad he was a Bruin. LOL." one fan wrote.

"He’s doing all this damage under Tocchet too truly blessed to be able to watch greatness," a fan said.

"He’s gonna be the only Canucks d man to do pretty (much) everything by the time he’s done here." a hockey fan said.

"Every week it’s a new 'Quinn Hughes is the first..' or 'Hughes is the first since Bobby Orr to..'" a fan commented on X.

"Do WHATEVER it takes to keep this guy." a Canucks fan said. "I questioned making Quinn the captain at first because of how soft-spoken he seems, but this guy leads by example, and NOTHING speaks louder than that. Oh captain, my captain!"

Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks to 5-2 win against Blues

The Vancouver Canucks defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Monday at the Enterprise Center. Apart from two cruicial assists, Quinn Hughes recorded three shots on goal in 24:25 minutes of ice time.

Conor Garland scored the first goal at 2:52, tapping in Hughes’s pass on a 2-on-1 play. Garland added his second goal at 15:53 on a power play. J.T. Miller made it 3-0 at 8:26 of the second period with a power-play breakaway goal, assisted by Hughes.

Dylan Holloway scored for the Blues at 10:08 making it 3-1. Pius Suter restored the Canucks’ lead to 4-1 at 13:36 with a shorthanded goal. Colton Parayko made it 4-2 at 4:22 of the third. Tyler Myers scored an empty-net goal at 17:57 which gave the Canucks the final 5-2 score.

