  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Quinn Hughes
  • "Look how much faster Makar did it": NHL fans react to Quinn Hughes creating Vancouver Canucks history after his 100th multi-point game

"Look how much faster Makar did it": NHL fans react to Quinn Hughes creating Vancouver Canucks history after his 100th multi-point game

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Jan 28, 2025 16:03 GMT
NHL: Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Quinn Hughes becomes 7th fasted defenseman in the NHL to reach 100 multi point games (Source: Imagn)

Quinn Hughes reached a big milestone during the Canucks' game against the St. Louis Blues on Monday, finishing with two assists. This was his 100th career multi-point game, making him the first defenseman in Canucks history to reach this mark.

Hughes achieved this milestone in just 410 games, the seventh-fastest among NHL defensemen. He follows legends like Bobby Orr (307 games), Cale Makar (336), and Paul Coffey (341). NHL Public Relations celebrated the milestone on X and wrote:

“Quinn Hughes became the first defenseman in @Canucks history to record 100 multi-point games."
also-read-trending Trending

Fans shared their thoughts on Hughes’ accomplishment.

"Look how much faster Makar did it," one X user wrote.
"With the current criteria for the Hart trophy, I honestly don't rule Quinn out of the conversation this year," an NHL fan said. "He's actually playing and leading with more confidence this season than last (year), when he won the Norris."
"Another stat proving Bobby Orr is one of the greatest ever. Too bad he was a Bruin. LOL." one fan wrote.
"He’s doing all this damage under Tocchet too truly blessed to be able to watch greatness," a fan said.
"He’s gonna be the only Canucks d man to do pretty (much) everything by the time he’s done here." a hockey fan said.
"Every week it’s a new 'Quinn Hughes is the first..' or 'Hughes is the first since Bobby Orr to..'" a fan commented on X.
"Do WHATEVER it takes to keep this guy." a Canucks fan said. "I questioned making Quinn the captain at first because of how soft-spoken he seems, but this guy leads by example, and NOTHING speaks louder than that. Oh captain, my captain!"

Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks to 5-2 win against Blues

The Vancouver Canucks defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Monday at the Enterprise Center. Apart from two cruicial assists, Quinn Hughes recorded three shots on goal in 24:25 minutes of ice time.

Conor Garland scored the first goal at 2:52, tapping in Hughes’s pass on a 2-on-1 play. Garland added his second goal at 15:53 on a power play. J.T. Miller made it 3-0 at 8:26 of the second period with a power-play breakaway goal, assisted by Hughes.

Dylan Holloway scored for the Blues at 10:08 making it 3-1. Pius Suter restored the Canucks’ lead to 4-1 at 13:36 with a shorthanded goal. Colton Parayko made it 4-2 at 4:22 of the third. Tyler Myers scored an empty-net goal at 17:57 which gave the Canucks the final 5-2 score.

Nylander continues cold streak, dreadful PK, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-1 to Dallas Stars

Quick Links

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी