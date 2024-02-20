"Look out WWE tag-team champs" - NHL fans react as Mitch Marner, Ryan Reaves and Max Domi flex belt celebration post Blues win

A viral picture capturing Ryan Reaves, Max Domi and Mitch Marner proudly displaying a postgame victory belt after the Toronto Maple Leafs' triumph over the St. Louis Blues ignited social media. The Leafs' recent success, securing their fourth consecutive win and clinching nine victories in their last 12 games, has invigorated fans as the team seems to have found a winning formula.

The spotlight fell on Mitch Marner, who delivered a stellar performance with three crucial assists during the game, two of which came in the decisive third period.

Team effort led by Mitch Marner propels Toronto Maple Leafs to win over St. Louis Blues

However, it's not just the familiar faces of Marner and the "Core Four" dominating the scoresheet recently. William Nylander's short-handed goal, along with contributions from Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann, underscored the team's depth and newfound scoring prowess.

McMann's recent surge, including six goals in his last four games, highlighted his emerging impact on the ice without some of the Maple Leafs' best players on it. Meanwhile, Knies' recent offensive output signaled his growing confidence and effectiveness within the lineup as he grows into a potential NHL superstar.

One pivotal moment in Monday's game came when McMann displayed sheer determination, chasing down St. Louis defenseman Torey Krug to secure the puck before executing a remarkable game-clinching goal. McMann's relentless effort epitomized the Leafs' ability to capitalize on opportunities following the controversial suspension of the much-loved Morgan Rielly.

The Toronto Maple Leafs recently began posting the Maple Leafs belt on social media, and tonight's photo might just be the best one yet. The viral image of Reaves, Domi and Marner proudly showcasing the victory belt is just one example of the camaraderie the team has shown. Leafs fans have eagerly embraced the picture, with some even adopting it as their phone wallpaper background.

As the team continues to build momentum and solidify its position in the standings, there may not be another team in the NHL with as much team chemistry as the Toronto Maple Leafs. If they hope to make a deep playoff run, they're certainly giving it a good go at the moment.