  • "Looks dirty to me. Suspend", "Accidental": Social media divided after Stuart Skinner's head collision with Mikko Rantanen

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Mar 27, 2025 06:56 GMT
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Stuart Skinner injury: Fans debate Mikko Rantanen's knee-to-head hit (Source: Imagn)

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner left Wednesday’s game after a knee-to-head collision with Dallas Stars winger Mikko Rantanen. The incident happened when Skinner jumped to block a high shot. As he landed and moved forward, Rantanen’s knee hit his head. The contact looked accidental, but some fans saw it differently.

NHL insider David Staples tweeted a clip of the hit, asking:

"Dirty play by Rantanen on Stuart Skinner? Fly-by knee-to-head."
Skinner stayed down for a moment before the Oilers’ training staff helped him off. Head coach Kris Knoblauch later said Skinner will likely miss the next game in Seattle. Before the injury, Skinner had allowed four goals on 21 shots.

The clip of Mikko Rantanen's hit on Stuart Skinner's head drew the fans' attention on X.

“Looks dirty to me. Suspend!!!” One fan wrote.
"Dirty," one X user said.
"Almost as vicious as that disgusting play by Morrissey!," a fan tweeted.
"Accidental." Another fan said.
Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"Not for me. Careless and avoidable but not deliberate. Hope 74 is ok," one fan wrote.
"i think just bad luck. skinner was a little too far out there and he accidentally hit him IMO," another fan commented.

Oilers lose to Stars despite late comeback attempt following Stuart Skinner's injury

The Edmonton Oilers lost 4-3 to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. Edmonton tried to rally after Stuart Skinner’s injury despite the absence of their star forwards, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Wyatt Johnston scored first at 14:26 of the first period. Jamie Benn’s pass bounced off the boards, and Johnston beat Skinner's glove side on a breakaway.

Jason Robertson took over in the second period. He made it 2-0 at 5:01, tapping in a loose puck near the crease. At 10:42, he scored again on a 2-on-1 with Roope Hintz, shooting five-hole. Robertson completed his hat trick at 15:30, redirecting Thomas Harley’s shot on a power play for a 4-0 lead.

The Oilers answered in the third. Corey Perry scored at 9:30, knocking in a rebound off the end boards on a power play. Adam Henrique made it 4-2 at 13:54, scoring from the left circle after a pass from Perry.

Zach Hyman scored with 1:25 left, tapping in a rebound with the goalie pulled. Edmonton’s comeback fell short, ending their five-game point streak.

