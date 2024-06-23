"Looks like he is off the case" "He's tired": NHL fans speculate Sergei Bobrovsky's absence from Panthers' Game 7 Stanley Cup Final practice

Sergei Bobrovsky didn't show up for the Florida Panthers' Game 7 practice. Tom Gulitti of NHL.com pointed out that Bobrovsky skipped warming up with the team, which is not his usual routine. Bobrovsky usually arrives early and is committed to practice.

"Oddly, Sergei Bobrovsky is not one of the two goalies warming up before the Panthers' practice, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Anthony Stolarz and Spencer Knight are out there. Bobrovsky is usually the first one on the ice, well before this, on a practice day," Gulitti shared the news on X.

Fans reacted strongly on X/ Twitter to this news.

"Looks like Bobrovsky is off the case @JayOnSC," one fan said.

"The time to play Stolarz was Game 6. That said, it appears the Oilers have the keys unlocking the Panthers forecheck and how to get past Bobrovsky on the rush. Time to change the locks.," a fan tweeted.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"I don’t think there’s an option other than starting Bob. The others haven’t seen enough ice time during the playoffs to start Game 7 of the SCF. I would think it’s a recipe for disaster if either of the two start," one fan said.

"Stolarz for Game 7 would be very ballsy considering he's had a great year, but it probably wouldn't bode well for team confidence giving up on Bob and saying the Oilers are better. Almost like waving the white flag. Live by the sword, die by the sword. Start Bob.," one X user said.

"He prob had injury, because crazy to change goalie game 7. That said, he finally faced a team that follows scouting report to shoot high.", a fan tweeted.

Sergei Bobrovsky's struggles raise questions ahead of Game 7 in Sunrise, Florida

Sergei Bobrovsky has struggled, letting in 15 goals in the last four Stanley Cup Final games. This includes losses in the last three games.

In Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers, he allowed three goals on 19 shots. After that, two empty-net goals sealed the Panthers' loss. Some are now questioning his confidence and ability to perform well under pressure.

Bobrovsky is the focus of Game 7 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Coach Paul Maurice has to choose between starting star goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky and backup Anthony Stolarz, who has been practicing with Spencer Knight.

Both teams will travel back to Sunrise, Florida, for Game 7 on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC.