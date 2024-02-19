"Looks like he just wanted a hug" - NHL fans react as Bruins' Brad Marchand brawls with Stars player

During Brad Marchand's 1,000th NHL game celebration, the Boston Bruins forward found himself dropping the gloves in a brawl against Dallas Stars player Joel Hanley. The incident quickly garnered attention across social media platforms, with Spittin' Chiclets sharing a video post on X (formerly Twitter) that captured the intense moment.

They captioned,

"Only Marchy would celebrate 1,000 games dropping the gloves"

NHL fans flooded the comments section with their reactions to Marchand's unexpected decision to engage in a fight during such a milestone celebration.

One fan humorously pointed out the enthusiasm of Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards, stating,

"Jack Edwards was Jizzing watching Marchand take him down."

Another fan highlighted the potential risk Marchand took, commenting,

"Almost sent Marchy into the ninth row on a missed hit."

Some fans couldn't help but comment on Marchand's choice of opponent, with one stating,

"And picking the dude probably least likely to fight on this entire Stars team lol."

Despite the unexpected nature of the brawl, some fans embraced Marchand's aggressive approach. One fan simply exclaimed,

"He's the man!"

However, not all fans were entirely convinced by the intensity of the altercation. One fan provided a humorous perspective by stating,

"more of a hugging session than a fight."

Brad Marchand's decision to drop the gloves on the occasion of his 1,000th NHL game celebration certainly stirred up a range of reactions among NHL fans.

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand marks 1,000th NHL Game with on-ice triumph amid scuffle

The Boston Bruins celebrated Brad Marchand's 1,000th NHL game with a pre-game ceremony before facing the Dallas Stars. Joined by his wife Katrina and their children Sawyer, Rue and stepson Sloane, Marchand enjoyed the special occasion with loved ones. However, the milestone game took an unexpected turn during the first period as Marchand became involved in a scuffle with the Stars' Joel Hanley.

With just 39 seconds left on the clock, Marchand and Hanley engaged in a physical altercation. Despite the significance of the moment, Marchand refused to back down, ultimately emerging as the clear victor in the confrontation.

He showcased his agility and strength by lifting Hanley's legs off the ice and forcefully bringing him down, asserting dominance in the scuffle.

While some may have raised eyebrows at Marchand's decision to engage in a fight on such a special day, it aligns with his established reputation of fierce competitiveness.