“Looks like a pretty dirty hit”: NHL fans react to Vasily Podkolzin’s hit on Elias Pettersson

NHL fans reacted to Vasily Podkolzin’s controversial hit on Canucks’ Elias Pettersson. The incident happened in the second period of the preseason matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.Elias Pettersson was skating with the puck behind the Canucks net while Andrew Mangiapane trailed him. Podkolzin stepped in front and delivered a elbow hit to Pettersson’s head, sending Pettersson to the ice and prompting him to head to the bench.Fans shared their thoughts on social media about Podkolzin’s hit on Elias Pettersson, with one calling it:&quot;Looks like a pretty dirty hit.”Rhys @Rhys604LINK@TheStanchion Looks like a pretty dirty hit.Another wrote:&quot;This is the type of hit that shouldn’t be allowed. Guy is already engaged with an opposing player.&quot;Matt Pisko @MattPiskoLINK@TheStanchion This is the type of hit that shouldn’t be allowed. Guy is already engaged with an opposing player.Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;Should have been a call someone should return that… imagine if that was on an important Oiler…,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Podkolzin could have hammered him….but didn’t,&quot; another posted.&quot;The league should at least view it. If Mangiapane wasn’t already on him maybe he’s able to use his tied up arm to defend himself, Podz didn’t even go for the puck it was just straight hit and shoulder got him in the head,&quot; a user commented.&quot;If the Canucks astutely kept Pods, an Oilers D would be sitting in quiet room right now,&quot; another wrote.The Canucks secured a 3-2 overtime victory against the Oilers, with Connor Garland scoring the game-winning goal. Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored twice for Vancouver, while Kasperi Kapanen and Leon Draisaitl tallied for Edmonton.Goaltender Thatcher Demko made 25 saves, while Calvin Pickard made 24 saves in the loss.Elias Pettersson and Canucks secure 3-2 OT win over OilersJonathan Lekkerimaki gave the Canucks an early 1-0 lead at 19:49 of the first period. But the Oilers responded in the second with goals from Kasperi Kapanen and Leon Draisaitl to lead 2-1. Lekkerimaki scored again in the third to tie the game.In overtime, Connor Garland beat Draisaitl and Bouchard to score the game-winning goal.It was the final preseason game for both teams. The Canucks open their regular season against the Calgary Flames on Thursday, while the Oilers start their campaign against the Flames a day earlier.