"Looks shady" - NHL analyst opines on true extent of Mark Stone's injury following latest update

Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights received some welcome news as the Vegas captain has been medically cleared to take part in practice.

Stone was placed on the injury list on February 21st, with what the club called an upper-body injury. Later, Stone was moved to long-term injured reserve (LTIR). It was later revealed Stone had suffered a lacerated spleen.

The injury and LTIR placement have led NHL insiders to question its true nature and extent. Jason Gregor recently weighed in on the matter, stating:

"I don’t question Stone was injured, but it is impossible not to question what his actual injury was if he is set to return for playoffs."

Indeed, the injury came at a convenient time. Stone’s placement on LTIR allowed the Golden Knights to clear his $9.5 million cap hit at the trade deadline, allowing them to acquire Anthony Mantha, Noah Hanifin, and Tomas Hertl.

Gregor further elaborated on his thoughts:

"That would be two months to the day he was hurt. Many medical people said lacerated spleen is closer to 3-6 months. Did he only have an enlarged spleen? Sure looks shady as &^$(."

Expand Tweet

Gregor makes a compelling case. Could it be that the Knights exaggerated the extent of Mark Stone’s injury? Or could it be that Stone merely recovered ahead of schedule?

Whatever the case, Vegas will welcome their captain back as they look to claim the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference. They currently have a three-point lead on the St. Louis Blues with a game in hand.

No Timetable for Mark Stone’s Return

While Mark Stone has been cleared to practice, there is no definitive timeline for his return. The expectation is that he will be ready for the playoffs, although his availability for game one of the first round is not guaranteed.

For now, the goal is to get everyone back in the lineup. At least that’s what Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy stated:

"Our goal right now is to get in to see if we can get a healthy lineup dressed."

Cassidy’s wait-and-see attitude looks to deflect attention from the fact that this is not the first time Mark Stone has been conveniently injured around the trade deadline.

Last season, Stone was placed on LTIR with a back injury on February 1st. He sat out the remainder of the regular season but returned for the Knights’ opening-round series against the Winnipeg Jets. Stone would go on to register 24 points during Vegas’ cup run.

In the meantime, the Golden Knights control their destiny. They can secure a playoff spot with a win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. Once Vegas officially punches their ticket, they can look toward icing the best team possible.