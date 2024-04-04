Los Angeles Kings vs San Jose Sharks: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | April 4th 2024

The Los Angeles Kings, with a record of 39-25-11, are set to play against the San Jose Sharks, who hold a record of 17-49-8.

The match is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose and will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Los Angeles Kings vs San Jose Sharks: Game preview

The Los Angeles Kings enter the game with a recent 5-2 win over Seattle Kraken. Trevor Moore scored three goals for the team. However, before this game, the team lost 4-3 to the Vancouver Canucks.

Kevin Fiala leads the team with 26 goals and 68 points. Adrian Kempe is second with 67 points and Kopitar is third with 66 points. Goaltender Cam Talbot stopped 21 shots out of 23 that he faced.

With a road record of 21-14-4, Los Angeles has stumbled with three consecutive losses, maintaining a 5-5-0 record in its last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the struggling San Jose Sharks suffered a 4-2 defeat to the Seattle Kraken. Despite efforts from Fabian Zetterlund, who scored his 21st goal of the season and assisted on another, the Sharks lost. San Jose faces significant challenges with a 1-8-1 record in their last 10 games and the worst record in the NHL.

Mackenzie Blackwood, who made 28 saves in the loss, has shown promise despite the team's struggles. However, the Sharks' overall performance is reflected in their league-worst goals-per-game average of 2.22 and the highest goals-against average of 3.96.

Los Angeles Kings vs San Jose Sharks: Head-to-Head

Over 99 games played between the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings, the Sharks have secured 54 victories, while the Kings have won 45 times. Overtime results are evenly matched, with both teams securing six wins. In penalty shootouts, the Sharks have won six times, while the Kings have won three times. The average goals per match slightly favor the Sharks at 2.7, while the Kings have an average of 2.6 goals in their encounters, indicating a close-scoring series.

Los Angeles Kings vs San Jose Sharks: Predictions

After a 5-2 home victory against the Seattle Kraken on April 3, the Los Angeles Kings enter their next matchup as favorites, favored at -309.

On the other hand, the San Jose Sharks come off a recent home loss, falling 4-2 to the Seattle Kraken on April 1.

With an over/under set at 6, the Kings are expected to secure another win based on their recent performance.

Kings vs Sharks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Kings to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Kings to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Kevin Fiala to score: Yes