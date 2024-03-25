Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 25th 2024

The Vancouver Canucks, who are sitting at the top of the Western Conference with an impressive record of 45-18-8, will square off against the Los Angeles Kings, chilling in seventh place with a record of 37-22-11, at Rogers Arena.

This showdown's going down on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Canucks: Game info

Date: Monday, March 25, 2024

Monday, March 25, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena

Rogers Arena TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo TV.

Los Angeles Kings Game Preview

The Kings are killing it this season, with their offense on fire, scoring an average of 3.11 goals per game. Kevin Fiala, Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe are leading the charge, with solid backup from Quinton Byfield, Trevor Moore and Phillip Danault.

Even the defense is getting involved, with Drew Doughty and Matt Roy each contributing 18 goals and 48 assists. Doughty, Roy, Michael Anderson and Vladislav Gavrikov keep it tight defensively, allowing only 2.54 goals per game. Cam Talbot has a .917 save percentage and a 2.43 goals-against average.

Adrian Kempe has accumulated 22 goals and 40 assists for the Kings, while Anze Kopitar has contributed five goals and six assists in their recent 10 games.

Los Angeles Kings: Key players and injuries

Pheonix Copley is ruled out for the season due to a knee injury; Alex Turcotte is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury; and Carl Grundstrom is sidelined due to a lower-body injury.

Vancouver Canucks: Game preview

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks aren't slouching either. Their offense, led by J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Conor Garland and Nils Hoglander, is averaging 3.51 goals per game.

Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek are also racking up points from the blue line, with 18 goals and 107 assists combined. Defensively, they are allowing 2.63 goals per game. However, Casey DeSmith is having a rough time in goal with a .899 save percentage and a 2.72 goals-against average.

Quinn Hughes has contributed 13 goals and 67 assists for the Vancouver Canucks, while Conor Garland has scored four goals and provided four assists in the team's past 10 games.

Vancouver Canucks: Key players and injuries

Dakota Joshua is sidelined due to a hand injury; Thatcher Demko is out with an undisclosed issue; and Tucker Poolman is unavailable due to a head injury.

Recent games played by Kings and Canucks

On March 23, Vancouver Canucks hosted the Calgary Flames and emerged victorious with a 4-2 win.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Los Angeles Kings faced off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in a narrow 4-3 victory at home.