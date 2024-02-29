Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more| Feb. 29, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks are leading the Western Conference with a record of 38-16-7. They are set to face the seventh-placed, 29-19-10 Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Kings: Game info

Date : Thursday, February 29, 2024

: Thursday, February 29, 2024 Time : 10:00 p.m. ET

: 10:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : Bally Sports

: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo TV.

Los Angeles Kings game preview

Los Angeles Kings

Over their last 10 games, the Los Angeles Kings have a record of 6-4-0. They've been productive offensively, tallying 25 goals during this stretch, while defensively allowing an average of 2.5 goals per game, totaling 25 goals against over the same period.

In their recent game against the Calgary Flames, the Kings suffered a 4-2 defeat, marking the second loss in their three-game road trip. Despite the setback, their road record stands at 18-9-4 for the season.

Philip Danault and Kevin Fiala contributed goals for the Kings in the game against Calgary, with Fiala continuing his strong performance with six points over the last five games, including four goals.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

Vancouver Canucks

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks, with a record of 4-4-2 in their last 10 matchups, have averaged 3.2 goals per game, totaling 32 goals scored. Defensively, they've conceded 33 goals over the same period, averaging 3.3 goals against per game.

The Canucks recently fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime, during the second game of a three-game homestand. Despite their top record in the NHL, they've struggled, going 4-4-2 in their last 10 games.

At home, however, they maintain a strong record of 20-5-3. Goalkeeper Thatcher Demko made 36 saves in the loss against Pittsburgh.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vancouver Canucks: Head to head

The Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings have engaged in 66 intense hockey matches to date, showcasing an average of 5.2 goals per game. The Canucks secured victory in 32 encounters, while the Kings triumphed in 34. Both teams faced 34 and 32 losses, respectively, with no draws recorded.

In overtime, the Canucks clinched victory three times and suffered five defeats, while the Kings achieved five wins and endured three losses. Penalty shootouts saw the Canucks celebrating six victories and mourning five losses, while the Kings secured five wins and endured six losses. Notably, the Canucks averaged 2.5 goals per match, while the Kings maintained a slightly higher average at 2.7.