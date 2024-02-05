"Lost all respect for him": Carey Price's wife Angela shares her honest opinion on Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Last week, during a Q&A session on Instagram, Carey Price's wife Angela was asked what she thought about Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

She expressed her frustration with the Canadian PM and questioned his way of handling the situation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angela Price went on to say that she had lost all her respect for him because of how he treated the unvaccinated, which resulted in division and animosity among people.

She feels that PM Justin Trudeau's actions during the COVID-19 pandemic encouraged people to turn against each other, something that she strongly disagrees with. As a result, Angela has decided not to support him.

Image Credit: Angela Price/Instagram

How many Vezina Trophies has Carey Price won in his career?

2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Four

Carey Price is widely considered one of the best goalies to guard the nets for the Montreal Canadiens. He was drafted No. 5 overall by the Habs in the 2005 NHL draft and has remained with the same franchise since.

Price played a vital role in helping the Habs reach the 2021 Stanley Cup final, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, during that series, the 36-year-old goaltender suffered a torn meniscus and had to undergo knee surgery in the offseason.

However, ever since his surgery, Carey Price has faced several setbacks in his attempt to return to the crease. He had to miss the entire 2022-23 season. Price only appeared in five games during that campaign.

Although Price has not yet officially retired from professional hockey due to his knee injury, he knows he'll never put on the pads again. Overall, the Canadian played for 15 seasons with the Canadiens and is their winningest goalie with 361 wins.

Price won the Vezina Trophy for being the best goaltender in the league in 2015. Moreover, the 36-year-old goalie also won the Hart Memorial and Ted Lindsay Awards in the same year.

Price still has two years remaining in his eight-year, $84,000,000 contract with the Habs, which he signed in 2017.