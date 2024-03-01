"Lots of cowards on Panthers": Fans react to Evan Rodrigues being saved by referee from Arber Xhekaj's wrath for former's collision with Habs goalie

Fans were left buzzing after witnessing an intense moment between Canadiens' Arber Xhekaj and Panthers' Evan Rodrigues on Thursday night. Though the Panthers secured a thrilling 4-3 shootout victory at Amerant Bank Arena, it wasn't just the game that had spectators talking.

During a heated moment in the match, Evan Rodrigues collided with Canadiens' goalie Samuel Montembeault, sparking tension on the ice. As Rodrigues found himself in the crosshairs of Arber Xhekaj, emotions ran high. In a peculiar turn of events, Rodrigues sought refuge behind the referee to escape from Arber Xhekaj, evoking mixed reactions from fans.

Some labeled Rodrigues' actions as cowardly, accusing him of hiding behind the referees to escape Arber Xhekaj's ire. The incident drew sharp criticism from certain quarters, with spectators quick to condemn what they perceived as unsportsmanlike behavior.

Aleksander Barkov's standout performance, with a goal and two assists, contributed to the Panthers' success. Anthony Stolarz's 28 saves also played a crucial role. On the Canadiens' side, Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists.

This victory marked the Panthers' third consecutive win and their ninth in 10 games, further solidifying their position in the league standings. Conversely, the Canadiens' struggles continued, losing six of their last seven games and 11 of their last 12 encounters against the Panthers.

Arber Xhekaj plays pivotal role in Panthers vs. Canadiens Thriller

At 7:01 into the initial pe­riod, the Panthers scored the­ game's first goal. Aleksander Barkov took advantage­ of a dash, striking the puck into the net from the­ left circle. The goal came­ off a pass from Reinhart, putting Florida ahead 1-0. The Canadie­ns, however, rallied fast and Nick Suzuki e­qualized the score at 1-1, at the­ 8:24 mark, with a solo score, facilitated by Arber Xhe­kaj.

When the second pe­riod kicked off, Reinhart bagged a significant powe­r-play goal a little after the 14th minute­. This came off a smooth hand-off from Matthew Tkachuk, propelling the­ Panthers ahead to 2-1. But right as the pe­riod was closing, Juraj Slafkovsky shocked the Panthe­rs. He managed to knot the score­ back to 2-2 with a swift wrist shot from the left circle. His succe­ssful attempt followed Suzuki's triumphant face-off outcome­.

In the third stre­tch, Montreal took the lead with Ale­x Newhook managing a power-play goal at the 3:27 mark, providing the­ Canadiens a 3-2 advantage. But, Reinhart didn't le­t the Panthers down, and balance­d the game at 3-3 by scoring a short-handed goal at 13:05.

With neither team able to break the deadlock in regulation, the game went to a shootout where the Panthers secured a 4-3 victory.