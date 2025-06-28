“Love my bald GM” “Habs got fleeced”: NHL fans react as Canadiens draft Alexander Zharovsky after trading for Hurricanes' 34th pick

The Montreal Canadiens traded up to get the 34th pick from the Carolina Hurricanes and drafted Russian winger Alexander Zharovsky. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported the trade by Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes on X.

Zharovsky played in the MHL last season, Russia’s top junior league. He scored 24 goals and 50 points in 45 games for Tolpar Ufa. He is listed at 165 pounds but is known for taking on defenders one-on-one.

Hockey writer Marco D’Amico said many teams wanted Zharovsky. He called the pick high-upside and said Montreal was aggressive to get him.

Soon, fans saw the news about the Canadiens' move and reacted to it on X.

"Habs got fleeced 😭, " one fan wrote.

"OMG I LOVE MY BALD GM," another fan said.

"Lmao I swear Kent Hughes gets bored amd says screw it," a fan joked.

Some fans liked the move, while others questioned the trade. Here are some other reactions from fans to the Habs' move:

"They waited for today to do this??? Wasn't day one long enough? Why?" a fan said.

"Zharovsky is a mid to late 1st round talent, that is an absolute steal by Montreal in the 2nd," another fan said.

"Yeah, Zharovsky’s got serious upside—no surprise Montreal moved up to grab him. LoganParkerX32 had a good point earlier about teams sleeping on his ceiling. Smart play by the Habs," a fan mentioned.

The Canadiens took a chance on a skilled player early in the second round, and now time will tell how the pick works out for the Habs.

Alexander Zharovsky has the potential to be a top-six forward

Alexander Zharovsky, an 18-year-old winger, stands 6-foot-1. He will need to gain strength in order to handle the physical play in North America. His skating is adequate but not a major strength.

What stands out is his puck control. Zharovsky has good hands. Sports Illustrated’s Tyler Major-Mcnicol said Zharovsky is a smart stickhandler who can fake out defenders. So he could be a top-six forward for the Habs in the NHL.

"Zharovsky is described as a slippery stickhandler who is able to manipulate defenders with looks-offs," Major-Mcnicol wrote. "Thanks to some shifty and deceptive skating, Zharovsky has the potential to play in an NHL top six if all things go right."

Zharovsky's development will take time, but the Canadiens are betting on his offensive skill and upside.

