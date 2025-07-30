  • home icon
"Love doing this crazy life with ya": Mitch Marner and wife Stephanie celebrate their second wedding anniversary

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Jul 30, 2025 11:00 GMT
Mitch Marner and wife Stephanie celebrate their second wedding anniversary
Mitch Marner and wife Stephanie celebrate their second wedding anniversary [via IG/@marner_93]

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner and his wife Stephanie celebrated their second wedding anniversary this Tuesday marking the special occasion with a romantic throwback.

Stephanie shared a heartfelt Instagram story featuring a collection of moments from their wedding day and beyond, which Marner later reposted to his account. The six-photo collage offered a look back at the couple’s wedding celebrations.

“Happy 2 year anniversary my love! loved doing this crazy life with you 🤍🫶,” read the caption of the story.

In one image, they can be seen sharing a moment under a floral arch, with Stephanie in a flowing strapless gown and Marner in a navy blue suit. Another click saw Marner walking through a vineyard with Stephanie in full bridal carry in his arms.

via Instagram/@marner_93
via Instagram/@marner_93

One black-and-white shot showed the couple from the back, both in custom jerseys labeled “The Marners” with the number 23. The next photo was a golden-hour intimate moment from their wedding day followed by a candid shot of the couple leaning on each other. The final pic was a [otobooth-style frame taken during the afterparty.

Mitch Marner and Stephanie LaChance have known each other since elementary school in Markham, Ontario. They began dating in 2015 after reconnecting while she was attending Western University. The couple got engaged in June 2021 at their family cottage and married in July 2023 at Peller Estates Winery. Their first child, a son named Miles Daniel Marner was born on May 4 this year.

Mitch Marner bids emotional farewell to Toronto

Earlier on June 30, the Toronto Maple Leafs traded Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade move. Marner signed an eight-year contract extension with the Leafs before being dealt. In return, the Leafs received center Nicolas Roy.

The following morning, Marner posted an emotional farewell message on Instagram thanking the city of Toronto, his teammates, the organization and the fans.

“Leaving isn’t easy. This city is where I grew up, where I fell in love with hockey, and where I’ve had the incredible honour of living out my childhood dream. Wearing the Maple Leaf on my chest wasn’t just about playing for a team, it was about representing my home.”
He admitted how much he wanted success for the team and its supporters.

“When I was drafted, all I wanted was to help bring a Stanley Cup to Toronto. That was always the goal, and I came up short,” Marner wrote.
"I know how much this team means to this city, and I know the expectations that come with wearing this jersey. I gave everything I had, but in the end, it wasn’t enough. That’s hard to admit, because I wanted it so badly, for all of us."
Marner was drafted fourth overall by the Leafs in 2015. In 657 regular-season games with Toronto, he tallied 741 points which ranks fifth in their franchise history. His 520 assists are also the fourth-most all-time for the club.

