"Love him as much as his enemies hate him" - NHL fans react as Brad Marchand looks to play his 1,000th career Bruins game

Brad Marchand will become only the eighth player in Boston Bruins history to play 1,000 games on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden. This incredible achievement is a reflection of Marchand's enduring career and consistent performances over the years.

Fans have taken to social media to express their sentiments for his 1,000th game. One fan's comment encapsulates the duality of Marchand's reputation:

"I love him as much as his enemies hate him."

This statement reflects his playing style that has garnered him both fervent supporters as well as strong critics.

This season, Brad Marchand has scored 5 goals along with 23 assists resulting in 48 points.

Here are some other reactions:

The Bruins have planned a pregame ceremony to honor Brad Marchand for reaching 1,000 career games. The event will be held before the Bruins face off against the Dallas Stars at 1 p.m. that day.

Brad Marchand on playing his 1,000th game with the Bruins

Brad Marchand spoke to reporters during Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena and touched on the incredible milestone while reflecting on his career:

“Early in your career, your whole goal is to not get sent down. You’re trying to survive. I feel like you go through different parts of your career where you’re trying to make it.

"You’re feeling a little comfortable. And now as I’m getting older, I feel like I’m a rookie again a little bit where every day there’s something to prove.

“I’m just still trying to get better and do everything I can to not decline. I still want to play for so long. There’s so many things I want to do.”

Marchand also talked about his experience with the Bruins:

“Feeling very grateful to have experienced all the things that I have and to be a part of so many great teams and be part of the best organization in the world.

“The more I think about it, I do know how extremely grateful and fortunate I’ve been. But at the same time, I still try to not get caught up in it because I feel like I have a lot of time left, still have so many big dreams and goals.

“I still feel like a kid a lot of times, so many things that I want to accomplish with this group and this team. You don’t ever want it to end.”

While Marchand has had an incredible career, he will be hoping that the Bruins can push on and win the Stanley Cup, a feat that has evaded them since the 2010-2011 season.