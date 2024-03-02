"Love Torts. No compromise:" Fans react to John Tortorella’s rant at Bobby Brink and bench in Flyers’ 5-2 loss to Capitals

Following the Flyers' 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals, the hockey world found itself buzzing over a particular incident – a heated exchange between head coach John Tortorella and forward Bobby Brink.

Flyers Nation shared a video post on X, capturing the intense moment and sparking a flurry of reactions from NHL fans.

One fan took to X to express support for Tortorella, saying,

"Love Torts. No compromise. Play hard and right or get off the ice."

Another fan offered a nuanced perspective on the situation,

"I don’t think Torts is as p**sed about the blown coverages as he is that Brink was out there way too long. Looks like he’s screaming “Get off the f****** ice”

Contrary to the assumption that Tortorella's anger was solely directed at Brink's performance, a different fan emphasized the grinding nature of the game, noting,

"Not quite it; he’s been grinding."

The general sentiment among fans seems to be that Tortorella's passionate coaching style applies to the entire team.

Flyers' Coach John Tortorella benches Brink and Lycksell

In a postgame press conference following the Philadelphia Flyers' 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals, head coach John Tortorella addressed the notable absence of forwards Bobby Brink and Olle Lycksell in the third period.

The decision to bench the young players prompted a question from a reporter regarding the balance between providing valuable experience for the rookies and the team's competitive performance.

[00:01:21] "I'm not sure what you're asking," responded Tortorella when queried about Bobby Brink's limited ice time in the crucial third period.

The reporter pressed on, inquiring about the potential benefit of giving Brink an opportunity to gain experience in a challenging game. However, John Tortorella's response shed light on his dissatisfaction with the players' performance.

"Not with the stupidity prior. No, him and Lycksie, not with the stupidity. They weren't seeing the ice," explained Tortorella, pointing to what he perceived as lapses in judgment or decision-making by Brink and Lycksell earlier in the game.

"You've said all year long you're never worried about the team's responses in the second or third period. Like that, you get to come back tomorrow and just erase it," commented the reporter.

The coach echoed his familiar refrain, emphasizing the importance of a day-by-day approach and the need for improvement.

"That's all we have. You know, we're going to get on the train, get home, and get ready to play our next game. That's, as we talked about prior to this game, it's each day at a time, and we've got to try to be better tomorrow," Tortorella asserted.

It will be interesting to see if John Tortorella's Flyers can put this behind them quickly.