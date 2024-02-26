"Lucky he had that bubble on": Patrick Kane's quirky response to Connor Bedard's hit

Patrick Kane responded to Connor Bedard's hit during Sunday's matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center.

Kane, who played for 16 seasons for the Hawks, had a memorable game as he played his first game as a visitor at the United Center. In the third period, Bedard delivered a hefty hit on Patrick Kane, as the Hawks' rookie was able to pin Kane near the glass.

In a post-game interview, Kane responded to Bedard's hit on him and jokingly said:

"He's good. He's a great player, very creative. Go a little physical on me in the other corner there. So, he's lucky he had the bubble on, or I was going after him."

The Detroit Red Wings won the game 3-2, with Patrick Kane scoring on a breakaway at 1:42 in overtime to give the Red Wings their fifth consecutive victory. The 35-year-old veteran has racked up 28 points through 12 goals and 16 assists in 27 games this season.

Patrick Kane's return spoils Blackhawks' celebratory night

The Hawks held a pregame celebration for Chris Chelios, who became the franchise's ninth player to have his jersey retired. The Hockey Hall of Fame had a nine-year career with the club.

However, the spotlight was snapped by Patrick Kane's return as the Red Wings beat the hosts 3-2 in overtime.

At 19:19 of the first period, Daniel Sprong gave the visitors a 1-0 lead after converting a return pass from Christian Fischer into the left circle into the back of the Hawks' net.

MacKenzie Entwistle tied it for the hosts at 3:29 of the second period, as Reese Johnson passed a rebound off his own shot to Entwistle, who then slotted the puck for an empty netter.

With less than three minutes remaining, Nick Foligno made it 2-1 for the Hawks after scoring off Connor Bedard's deflected shot from the top of the left circle. 15:44 into the third period, Alex DeBrincat tied it for the Red Wings, forcing overtime.

1:42 into overtime, Kane, while on a breakaway, scored for the Detroit Red Wings to clinch a fifth straight victory. Kane also scored the overtime winner for the Red Wings in their 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche last week.

Patrick Kane and the Red Wings face the Washington Capitals next on Tuesday.