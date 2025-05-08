Luke Gazdic admits to doubting Mikko Rantanen's capability without $100,800,000 Avalanche forward

Mikko Rantanen scored another hat-trick in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, leading the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. All three goals came from Rantanen in Game 1 of the second-round series against the Jets, who have a top goalie in Connor Hellebuyck, helping them win the Presidents’ Trophy this season. It was Rantanen’s second playoff hat-trick this postseason.

Sportsnet analysts talked about Mikko Rantanen during the second intermission. Analyst Luke Gazdic praised Rantanen’s performance and work ethic and talked about Rantanen’s journey from Colorado to Carolina and Dallas.

"The emotion that comes with it in the season, and the roller coaster ride that he's had," Gazdic said. "I have to give this guy all the credit in the world. Two teams that he goes from — Colorado, ends up in Carolina, a place he doesn't necessarily want to be."

Gazdic said that people questioned if Rantanen could play without Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon, who's signed on an eight-year, $100.8 million contract. He admitted having doubts but said that Mikko Rantanen is leading and playing his best hockey.

"I think the biggest narrative on Mikko, not only for me but from people around the league, is: Can he play without Nate, right? Is he the driver, or is he in the sidecar?," Gazdic said.

"I leaned a little bit on "I'm not sure how this guy is going to do on his own," but like I said, I got to give him a ton of credit. He is a driver to the definition of the word. He's playing at the top of his game right now."

Mikko Rantanen also had a hat-trick in Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche, scoring all three goals in the third period. He's the first player in NHL history to bag a Game 7 third-period hat-trick. Rantanen finished the seven-game series with five goals and 12 points, helping the Stars reach Round 2 of the playoffs.

Rantanen, who has 14 points in four games during this playoff run, joined the Stars but signed an eight-year, $96 million contract extension with Dallas on March 7. His contract starts in the 2025-26 season and ends in 2033.

Analyst Jennifer Botterill shares take on Mikko Rantanen's clutch performance

Analyst Jennifer Botterill said that Mikko Rantanen had 11 points in his last three games, noting his strong play along the boards and ability to find open space.

"The Winnipeg Jets' D continue to be very aware of him. We know he has size and strength," Botterill said.

"Then, whether it's a little bit of a lapse or just a lack of awareness, you need to know where Rantanen is at all times. He's in front of the net looking for time and space. After this, just getting inside positioning."

Jennifer especially highlighted Rantanen's one-handed effort to score his first goal and called his overall play effective and smart against tight defense.

"For him, the one-handed effort to make sure he connects with the puck and gets his first of the night," Botterill said. "After that, knowing his skill ability, just finding a way to get his stick on it and gets the deflection. Eventually, there is the hat-trick goal. Unbelievable. What a performance by this player.

"You think of the emotion of the season and how clutch he's been. I think now you look at his career — 1.3 points per game in the playoffs alone... It's unreal."

Mikko Rantanen scored 32 goals and 88 points in 82 games during the 2024-25 season. He had a slow mid-season stretch after two team changes but still finished strong with a +13 rating. In his playoff career, Rantanen has 39 goals and 113 points in 88 games, showing his consistency.

