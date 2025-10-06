  • home icon
"Luke Hughes 7x9 looks like great deal": NHL fans react as after Connor McDavid, Jake Walman inks $49M extension with Oilers

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 06, 2025 18:03 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Edmonton Oilers have extended Jake Walman after Connor McDavid's new deal (Source: Imagn)

The Edmonton Oilers made two back to back moves on Monday signing their captain, Connor McDavid, and even Jake Walman. McDavid agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal starting in 2026-27, worth $12.5 million per year. And Walman signed long-term on a seven-year, $49 million extension.

Walman arrived in Edmonton last season after a midseason trade by the Oilers. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported on X:

"This (Connor McDavid contract) is not the only piece of business Edmonton is doing today Hearing the Oilers are also closing in on a 7x7M extension with the Pride of Armour Heights, Jake Walman Big day for them" Friedman wrote.
The post quickly drew attention from fans, and they shared their opinions.

"And suddenly Luke Hughes 7x9 looks like a great deal." One fan wrote.
"So Nurse at $9.5m, Bouch at $9.5m, and Walman at $7m with no one else on the D-core signed?" Another fan said.
"Red wings paid a 2nd to get rid of him one year ago. Oilers gave up a 1st to get him and give him almost $50 million," one fan said about Walman.

The deals keep Connor McDavid and Walman in Edmonton and help maintain the team’s core. They have made it to two straight Stanley Cup finals, but it ended in losses. With the new signings, they are making their priorities clear. They will keep the contract talks aside and focus on the season and lifting the Cup.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

"Two Toronto born boys who don't want to "Go Home" shocking" a fan joked.
"Guess this means ekholm is going to another team after this season" a fan said, referring to Oilers D-man Mattias Ekholm, who is also in the Least year of his four year contract.
"7 mil is not the same 7 mil that it was a couple of months ago.. good signing!" a fan said, referring to the salary cap.
Oilers GM's on Connor McDavid's commitment to Edmonton

Connor McDavid was in the final year of his eight-year, $100 million contract. He was eligible to sign an extension since July 1. His new deal has secured him in Edmonton till the 2027-28 season.

Speaking about the McDavid, Oilers General Manager Stan Bowman said (via NHL.com),

"Connor's commitment to our team and our city is surpassed only by his singular focus of bringing a Stanley Cup back to fans of the Edmonton Oilers,"

Now, the Oilers will be ready to head into the 2025-26 season, with their captain leading the charge. They will play the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Edited by Ankit Kumar
