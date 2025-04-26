Luke Hughes, Brenden Dillon injury update: Devils dealt double blow ahead of Game 4 vs. Hurricanes

The New Jersey Devils will not be getting any reinforcements on the blue line ahead of Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon.

Ad

Defensemen Luke Hughes (upper body) and Brenden Dillon (lower body) will remain out of the lineup due to their respective ailments. They were both injured during Game 1's 4-1 loss in Carolina on April 20 and are set to miss their third consecutive game. Neither player has resumed skating, which casts further doubt on any sort of imminent return.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed the news when speaking to the media on Saturday afternoon. Team reporter Amanda Stein shared the update provided by Keefe on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Trending

"Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon remain out for Game 4, says #NJDevils HC Sheldon Keefe," Stein wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Luke Hughes had a productive offensive season, registering 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) in 71 games. Meanwhile, Brenden Dillon provided his usual physical presence, delivering 108 hits while adding 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 82 games from the back end.

On a positive note, New Jersey did get shutdown defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler back in Game 3 after a lengthy injury absence. He looked no worse for wear, logging 27:09 of ice time in his return.

Others have stepped up for the Devils without Hughes and Dillon

With Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon on the shelf, the New Jersey Devils have turned to 2022 first-round pick (2nd overall), Simon Nemec, and longtime Pittsburgh Penguin Brian Dumoulin.

Ad

Thus far, the 21-year-old, Nemec, has been great, producing one point (one goal), while being a +1 rating in 18:25 of average ice time. Not to mention, his goal was the double-overtime game winner in Game 3 on Friday night off a tremendous move through the Carolina defense.

Trade deadline acquisition Brian Dumoulin has also played a massive role on New Jersey's blue line. The veteran defenseman has been a workhorse, averaging over 28 minutes of action through three games. Sheldon Keefe said it postgame, 'Man am I happy this guy is on our team and we acquired him when we did.'

Nemec and Dumoulin will look to keep it up and help the Devils tie their series with the Hurricanes in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon in New Jersey. The puck drops at 3:30 p.m. EST at Prudential Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama