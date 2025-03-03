Luke Hughes gets emotional after brother Jack's scary injury from brutal collision with $80,000,000 VGK star

Luke Hughes was expected to be available to the media following the New Jersey Devils' 2-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena. Unfortunately, the fashion in which the game ended left Hughes in no state to do a postgame interview.

With just under two minutes left in the game, his brother, Jack Hughes, was involved in a big collision with Golden Knights star Jack Eichel. Hughes crashed into the boards, with his head and shoulder taking the brunt of the hit. Hughes was extremely slow to get up and immediately skated off the ice in visible discomfort.

According to an ESPN article, Luke was visibly emotional in the locker room after the game. The media waited for postgame interviews but were then escorted to provide Hughes privacy.

There is no update on Hughes' injury after his collision with Eichel.

Eichel appeared concerned as Hughes lay injured on the ice. Eichel, in the seventh season of his $80 million contract with Vegas, was previously teammates with Hughes on Team USA at the 4 Nations.

The Devils will miss Jack Hughes if he's out long-term

If Jack Hughes is out for any extended period of time, it would be a blow for the New Jersey Devils. Hughes is their clear-cut best player and leads the team in scoring with 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 62 games this season. He's tied for ninth in the entire NHL in point scoring with Mikko Rantanen (70 points) of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Hughes has dealt with several upper body and, more specifically, shoulder injuries throughout his career. He missed significant time during the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons with upper body ailments.

The Devils will continue their road trip on Tuesday night in Dallas against the Stars. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center.

