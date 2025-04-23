Luke Schenn gets real about 'Luke is better' chants while facing brother Brayden in Jets-Blues playoff series

Luke Schenn heard fans chant, “Luke is better,” during the playoff series against the St. Louis Blues. His brother Brayden plays for the Blues, so there were chants in Game 1, but they increased in Game 2.

Luke laughed when he first heard them and he said he doesn’t believe the chants are true.

"I don't buy it," Luke said. "No, I mean, actually, I was laughing because I was trying to figure out in game 1 what the heck they were saying, and then as they were chanting it, puck goes off my foot and I got scored on. So, it was, I guess, Karma."

Luke Schenn said his brother Brayden has had a great career too. He mentioned that Brayden has won and played well for a long time.

"So maybe, no, I mean, obviously, you know, Brayden's had a heck of a career as well, too," Luke said. "And you know, he's been around a long time and won himself too, and I think you know Jets fans would appreciate having him on this side too.

"So, I appreciate the support from our fans for sure. And you know, at the end of the day, I'm sure, my parents are sitting in the crowd. They don't even know what to think."

In Game 1, Luke Schenn had one assist and played a physical game. He had five hits, three blocked shots and 12 penalty minutes. He didn’t score in Game 2. He had two assists in 15 games after joining the Jets. He focuses more on defense and physical play than scoring.

Luke Schenn's team is leading 2-0 against his brother's camp

Brayden Schenn did not score in the first two playoff games. But he ended the regular season on a high. He scored a goal and had an assist in a 6-1 win over Utah. He finished the season with 50 points in 82 games. It was the fourth time in six seasons he reached that mark.

The Jets and Blues are still battling in the playoffs. The Jets have a 2-0 series lead, and they are the Presidents' Trophy winners this season. They have outscored the Blues 7-4 over the two games.

Fans may pick sides between Luke Schenn and Brayden, but both brothers respect each other.

