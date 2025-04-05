Mackenzie Weegar claps back at Flames Nation podcasters criticizing his skating ability

Calgary Flames defenseman Mackenzie Weegar fired back at Flames Nations podcasters who took a jab at his apparent lack of skating skills in an April 4 edition of the show.

In an X post shortly after the show aired, Weegar responded to the Flames Nations podcasters who torched his skating ability.

“Why not trade him? He’s slowing down his foot speed. He’s never been a smooth skater. He’s a grinder and you appreciate what he does. But is he… are you going to have eight more years of production?” the podcasters stated regarding Mackenzie Weegar’s skating skills.

The scathing comments elicited a response from Weegar on X.

“Sometimes when I run out of stuff to say I just start making things up too 😅” he wrote.

This season, Mackenzie Weegar has tallied seven goals and 36 assists for 43 points in 74 games. He’s a plus-13 while averaging over 24 minutes of ice time per game.

All told, Weegar has been a productive blue liner who’s helped the Flames stay alive in the playoff hunt up to this point in the season.

Mackenzie Weegar not afraid to stand up to opponents

In a piece published in the Calgary Herald on April 4, Mackenzie Weegar explained his reasons for being the last man off the ice during warm-ups. The piece referenced Thursday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

At the end of warm-ups, Ducks players Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish remained on the ice even when being prompted to leave so the zamboni could clear the ice before the opening face-off.

Amid Zegras and McTavish’s reluctance to leave the ice, Weegar stood his ground, not willing to give up an inch of ice. The Herald quoted Weegar:

“Zegras and McTavish, they were just goofing around. I know McTavish a little bit from Ottawa and we train together so I know he was just doing it to piss me off.

“That’s the confidence those kids have these days, honestly, that it’s their show,” Weegar added.

Weegar, who’s skated in nearly 600 NHL games, feels like he’s part of an older generation that wants to keep tradition alive.

“I’m trying to keep the old dogs alive a little bit,” Weegar concluded.

Given Weegar’s production this season, he hardly seems like an old dog. He looks like a player who has plenty of gas left in the tank.

