"MacKinnon wya let's score next game": NHL fans react to Colorado Avalanche's 4-1 Game 3 loss to Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars came out on top in Game 3 of their playoff series game against the Colorado Avalanche. The only goal for the home team in a 4-1 defeat came in the second period through Mikko Rantanen.

Despite dominating territorially, the Avalanche fell short on the scoreboard, with Tyler Seguin leading the Stars to a 4-1 win with a pair of goals. Stars’ goaltender Jake Oettinger made an incredible 28 saves on the night and their defense performed just as efficiently on the ice.

Fans were quick to react to Colorado’s 4-1 defeat at Ball Arena. Some fans were unhappy with Nathan MacKinnon’s performance as he was held to an assist with a plus-minus of -2 on the night. Despite outshooting the Stars, the home team failed to build on their chances.

Following are some fan reactions from X:

“Avalanche really threw this one away Mackinnnon wya let’s score next game.”

“Lmao imagine saying how good you are at home, only to score 1 goal. Pathetic,” wrote another user.

“Way to quit playing after round one. This team should be ashamed of how Dallas is pushing them around and they just take it,” commented another fan.

Fans pointed out the dismal display from the Avalanche in the third period, where they failed to make any impact. The two goals that came in the third period were from the visitors.

At 18:23 of the third period, Tyler Seguin sent the puck into the empty net from his own zone, and in the final minute, Logan Stankoven sealed the deal with another empty-net goal.

“Embarrassing 3rd period,” wrote one fan.

“3rd period was atrocious,” seconded another user.

Meanwhile, some fans were optimistic that the Colorado Avalanche would bounce back from the loss in Game 4 of the series.

“No more losses avalanche we got to win the Stanley cup 🏔️🏔️🏔️”, commented a fan.

Coach Jared Bednar wants Colorado Avalanche to make it ‘tougher on Ottinger’

Following the game, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar sat down for the post-game presser. He was asked to share his thoughts on their Game 3 loss and his takeaways from the night.

“My one takeaway would be we've got to make it a little bit tougher on Ottinger. You know, getting traffic there,” Bedanar said.

He then acknowledged his team's efforts in generating scoring opportunities, despite facing blocked shots. However, Bednar expressed disappointment in the inability to convert on these opportunities early in the game to take the lead.

“We were there at times, tough to track down some of those rebounds. Shots were blocked, but we were skating, competing, earning power plays, he said.

“Would have been nice to capitalize on one of those early power plays and take a lead. We were unable to do that. And second, I felt like we had some stretches again that were really good, but got to find a way to put one in the back of the net.”

Bednar also recalled that although there were stretches of strong play, his team failed to capitalize on those moments to score goals.

Now the Colorado Avalanche will have to win the next game on Monday to draw level in the series when they host the Dallas Stars again at Ball Arena.