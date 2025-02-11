Macklin Celebrini drops 3-word reaction after watching alma mater Boston University win 2025 Beanpot Championship over rivals Boston College

San Jose Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini shared his excitement after watching Boston University win the 2025 Beanpot Championship against Boston College.

Celebrini's alma mater Boston University beat Boston College 4-1 to win the Dunkin’ Men’s Beanpot title. Celebini played for the BU in the 2023-24 season, where he scored 32 goals and 32 assists in 38 games, impressing NHL scouts.

During the game at TD Garden, Celebrini and Lane Hutson were seen on the bench celebrating as BU secured its 32nd Beanpot title.

Macklin Celebrini was seen waving BU’s team flag. A video on X showed him receiving the flag, stepping down a few stairs, and waving it. The crowd near him started chanting for the team.

BU Men’s Hockey celebrated their win on social media, writing:

"WELCOME HOME, BEANPOT‼️ THE TERRIERS ARE BACK ON TOP‼️."

Macklin Celebrini shared BU Men’s Hockey’s post on Instagram and wrote:

"Let's go boys! 💪💪."

Macklin Celebrini, the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is having a solid rookie season with the Sharks. He has 17 goals and 23 assists in 45 games. Despite the Sharks’ struggles, he has been a bright spot for a team has a 15-35-7 record and is at the bottom of the Pacific Division.

Celebrini is also developing well and adjusting to the NHL alongside fellow Sharks prospect Will Smith, the team’s 2023 first-round pick. Although San Jose is rebuilding, Celebrini’s performance shows promise. He's gaining valuable experience and could become a star player in the future.

Macklin Celebrini's alma mater BU dominated the second and third periods against Boston College

Boston College started strong, taking 16 of the first 18 shots. They scored first at 6:13 of the opening period when Ryan Leonard passed to Gabe Perreault, who found the net. BU goaltender Mikhail Yegorov made key saves to keep it a one-goal game.

BU tied the game in the second period. At 5:43, Nick Roukounakis set up Brandon Svoboda, who scored over BC goalie Jacob Fowler’s shoulder. Just 70 seconds later, Cole Hutson scored from the left circle after a pass from Tom Willander, giving BU a 2-1 lead.

BU’s penalty kill stopped three BC power plays. In the third period, Cole Eiserman intercepted a pass and scored five-hole with 6:08 left before Gavin McCarthy added an empty-net goal from 185 feet with 1:42 remaining.

Yegorov made 43 saves and won the Eberly Award for the best save percentage. Hutson, who had five points in the tournament, won the MVP award. Macklin Celebrini's presence tourned out to be lucky for his university.

