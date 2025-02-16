San Jose Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini is having a strong first NHL season. Despite the Sharks' struggle this season, placed last in the Pacific Division with a record of 15-35-7, their first overall pick in 2024, Celebrini, continues to develop alongside Will Smith (2023 first-round pick). He is going to be the centerpiece of the Sharks’ rebuild plans.

The 18-year-old has 17 goals and 40 points in 45 games. His offseason training with the Hughes brothers in Michigan may have helped his early success. Last summer, Celebrini spent two weeks at the Hughes family home. He trained with Quinn, Jack, and Luke Hughes, learning from experienced NHL players.

In an interview with Daily Hive, Celebrini talked about his experience of learning with the Hughes brothers.

"That was great,” Celebrini said. “Just seeing what they do, the level that they’re at, and competing and battling against them, I think there was no better way to prepare for the season.”

Besides training, he and Quinn Hughes played College Football 25 on Xbox, switching turns to win the Heisman Trophy. They have stayed in touch throughout the season.

Celebrini has also gained strong support in Vancouver. When he played his first NHL game at Rogers Arena, the crowd cheered loudly. With family members and friends in attendance, it was a special moment.

'That was a really cool experience," Celebrini said. "I don’t think I could have expected anything from that. It was just one of those moments that I’ll remember for a very long time, with my family in the crowd, all my friends, the ability to play back in my hometown.”

Being a native of Vancouver, BC, Macklin Celebrini is admired by Vancouver fans.

Meanwhile, Quinn Hughes is having a strong season for the Canucks, with 14 goals and 59 points in 47 games. He is currently sidelined with an injury, which obstructed his 4 Nations Face-Off participation.

Luke Hughes talked about Macklin Celebrini staying with his family in the summer

Previously in January, Luke Hughes talked about the experience of Macklin Celebrini staying with his family in the summer.

"He stayed with us for two weeks in the summer," Hughes said to The Hockey News. "He's a good friend and a really good guy. [I] enjoy training with him and hanging out with him when he's in town."

"Away from the rink, he's a really fun guy. [He] just goes with the flow and [is a] really happy guy. He's fun to be around." Hughes said.

Both Macklin Celebrini and Luke Hughes are part of the NCAA programs.

