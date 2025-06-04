Macklin Celebrini takes delivery of a brand-new 2025 Toyota Tacoma from BC dealership

On Tuesday, San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini shared a thank-you note on his Instagram stories after picking up a brand-new 2025 Toyota Tacoma from West Coast Toyota.

Ad

He reposted the dealership’s original Instagram post featuring a picture of himself posing with two of their personnel beside his newly purchased Toyota. The caption of the post read:

“Big day at West Coast Toyota! We were thrilled to hand over the keys to a brand-new 2025 #ToyotaTacoma to none other than @mackcelebrini - one of #hockey's brightest #risingstars!”

“As part of the @westcoastautogroupbc, we're honored to support local talent and be Macklin's dealership of choice. Thank you, Macklin for choosing #WestCoastToyota, we're thrilled to be a part of your journey, both on the road and on the ice!”

Ad

Trending

Ad

While reposting it on his stories, Celebrini thanked the dealership. He wrote:

“Thank you for all your help! @toyotawestcoast”

via Instagram/@mackcelebrini

The 2025 Toyota Tacoma is a newly redesigned pickup truck. It starts at $31,590 USD and comes in several trims. The top model, called TRD Pro, costs around $63,735 USD, per Motor Trend.

Ad

The Tacoma base model has a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine with up to 278 horsepower. The high-end TRD Pro comes with a hybrid engine called i-FORCE MAX, which delivers 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. Higher trims come with extra features like a large touchscreen, JBL speakers, off-road suspension, Fox shocks, 33-inch tires and multi-terrain driving modes.

Macklin Celebrini reflect on favorite moments from the season

The San Jose Sharks finished with a lackluster 20-50-12 record this season, although Celebirni put up a decent showing with 25 goals and 38 assists in 70 games for his team. During the season-exit interview, the youngster was asked to reflect on his favorite moments from the season.

Ad

In response, Celebrini mentioned that he best enjoyed going on road trips with teammates and bonding over team dinners.

“We had a couple fun road trips where we kind of bonded as a team and got together,” he said. “And had some team dinners where—I mean that’s—that’s kind of what it’s all about. Just, um, you’re in it with the guys in this locker room and to be able to go bond like that and have some fun, um, I think that’s really important.”

He then pointed out that the team had a lot of close losses and trouble finishing games. He mentioned that he believes they need to focus more on smart puck play, better defense and just finding ways to win next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama