Jeff Jackson, the interim GM of the Edmonton Oilers, secured forward Adam Henrique for another stint with the franchise, signing him to a two-year, $6 million contract. Henrique joined the Oilers last season following a trade from the Anaheim Ducks, where he contributed 24 goals and 51 points across 82 games split between both teams.

Standing at 6 feet tall, Henrique contributed with four goals and seven points during the Oilers' playoff run to the Stanley Cup Final. His experience and offensive contributions made him a crucial piece of their roster moving forward.

Previously under a five-year, $29.125 million contract with the Ducks since 2018, Henrique's new deal reflects a strategic financial move for the Edmonton Oilers.

Oilers fans and analysts alike lauded Jackson's management, recognizing the importance of securing Henrique's veteran presence and scoring ability at what appears to be a favorable contract value for the team's roster and salary cap strategy.

Fans expressed their praise for Jeff Jackson's move on X/Twitter.

One fan commented:

"Jeff you magnificent son of a gun, wildest day of free agency for the Oilers in decades."

Another fan similarly expressed their liking for Jackson's move:

"Jeff Jackson, you are an absolute beauty!! Best Canada Day ever!!! Really wish he'd consider becoming the GM himself."

There was further widespread admiration among fans for Jackson on X:

"Let JJ cook," one fan said.

"Make him the GM screw the GM search," another fan said.

"Jeff Jackson GM contact next," one fan demanded.

Other fans extended their appreciation to Adam Henrique as well:

"This is awesome!!!" one fan said.

"So glad they signed him again!" another fan said.

Interim GM Jeff Jackson makes waves with July 1 signings

Jeff Jackson ignited excitement among Oilers fans with a flurry of key signings on July 1. Bringing back several crucial players from the Oilers' recent Stanley Cup Final run, Jackson also secured new top forwards Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner. Although temporarily exceeding the $88 million salary cap.

Henrique joins a robust list of acquisitions, including Corey Perry and Matthias Janmark, underscoring Jackson's shrewd moves on the opening day of free agency. Notably, the Oilers also strengthened their defense with additions like Josh Brown and Connor Carrick.

Jackson's ability to re-sign Henrique, Connor Brown and Mattias Janmark to value contracts while landing Skinner and Arvidsson further amplifies his impact on reshaping the team for upcoming challenges.

Can the Edmonton Oilers make a repeat Stanley Cup Final run next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

