The Buffalo Sabres elected to head into team arbitration for Bowen Byram. The decision came hours before the deadline and a day after the defenseman had chosen not to head into arbitration himself.

Sabres requesting arbitration on the salary allows them to block any offer sheets from other teams. The management had stated earlier that they would like to match any offers, but it might be a ploy by Buffalo to find other suitors for Bowen Byram, who can still be traded before his arbitration hearing ends.

The arbitration alongside a possible trade deal put the online hockey community into a frenzy. Here are some of the reactions.

"Blocking offer sheets while working on a trade probably," a fan wrote.

"They’re going to land on a two year deal and then Darren Ferris walks him to UFA," a fan predicted about Bryam's agent.

"What a smart move by Buffalo. They now hold all the cards and can either keep him or wait for the right deal and trade him without worrying about someone trying to force their hand. Great move!" a fan commented.

"After getting awarded with 1 or 2 yr contract from this, Sabres will flip him at the dateline for sure..for a big return," another fan predicted.

"Byram walking himself to vancouver as early as possible," another fan wrote.

"Thank god Bryam wanted way too much," another fan opined.

Arbitration also allows Bowen Byram to negotiate the terms of his contract. The 24-year-old will have the choice of signing a one-year or a two-year contract. Choosing the latter will make him head into unrestricted free agency at 26 years of age.

The negotiations for a contract extension before July 1st didn't yield any results for the Sabres. In the event of Byram's trade from Buffalo, the team acquiring Byram could still sign him to a larger term deal.

Bowen Byram has been linked to several teams ahead of the free agency deadline. He scored 38 points in 82 games this season, with a +11 plus-minus rating.

In his career, the 6-foot-1 D-man has produced 110 points in 246 games with a +26 rating, thus showcasing his effectiveness in a Sabres team that hasn't had much success lately.

The Sabres GM has been open about a possible trade for Bowen Byram to improve the team

Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams openly stated that the team will be willing to match any offer sheets if Bowen Byram heads into free agency. He also discussed that a trade might be a possibility, considering the team has to improve its roster.

"We believe Bo is an excellent hockey player who can help our team win," Adams said.

"But ... if there is a deal out there that makes sense for us, that is going to improve our roster, we're open to it. But we're not in a situation where we're looking to move him out or move him for futures."

However, the direction to head into arbitration is likely because the Sabres are afraid that in the event of a high offer sheet coming in from teams interested like the St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks, the Sabres would have to give away Byram for nothing.

